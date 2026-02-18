Thailand considers cutting visa-free stay from 60 to 30 days, 93 nations to be affected: Report

Thailand is considering scaling back its visa-free stay. According to a report by Pattaya Mail, the Thai government is looking to roll back the permitted stay under its visa-exemption scheme, reducing it from 60 days to 30 days.

The move, announced in early 2026, signals a return to the earlier 30-day framework that was in place before the expansion in July 2024.

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Why the rollback?

Since July 2024, travellers from 93 countries have been allowed to remain in Thailand visa-free for up to 60 days. The extended window was introduced to revive tourism after the pandemic.

However, officials now say the longer stay has increasingly been used for purposes beyond short-term travel. Tourism operators have flagged concerns over illegal employment, unregistered businesses and foreign-run tour companies operating without proper permits.

By reverting to a 30-day limit, authorities say the goal is to restore the visa-exemption system to its original purpose, short-term tourism.

What changes for travellers?

The list of 93 eligible countries is not expected to change. The key adjustment is the reduction in the maximum permitted stay from 60 days to 30 days.

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Travellers seeking to remain in Thailand beyond 30 days are expected to still be able to apply for a 30-day extension at a Thai immigration office.

An exact implementation date has not yet been announced. Until the new regulation takes effect, the current 60-day visa-free stay remains valid.