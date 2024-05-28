Thailand approves longer visa stays for students and tourists to boost tourism sector

In a bid to revitalise its tourism sector amid varied economic challenges, Thailand's government has announced extended visa stay periods for a variety of visitors. The new measures that were approved on Tuesday, include longer stays for tourists, postgraduate students and even remote workers, as well as improved visa conditions for retirees.

According to government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke, starting in June, travellers from 93 countries will be allowed to stay in Thailand for up to 60 days, an increase from the current 57 nations. Additionally, more travellers will now be eligible for visas on arrival.

In addition to easing insurance requirements for retirees wishing to remain in Thailand, postgraduate students will now be able to stay one additional year following graduation.



With the extension of stay limitations for on-arrival visas to 60 days from 30 days, Thailand hopes to draw in more tourists, especially from its primary and fastest-growing markets. Additionally, "digital nomad" visas for independent contractors and remote workers will now be valid for five years, with a 180-day maximum stay each visit.



Tourism plays a vital role in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, serving as a significant source of employment.

Thailand recorded 14.3 million tourists from January to May 26 this year and is targeting a record 40 million foreign arrivals for the full year, with expected revenue of 3.5 trillion baht ($95.73 billion). In 2019, prior to the pandemic, Thailand welcomed a record 39.9 million arrivals, generating 1.91 trillion baht in revenue.

(with inputs from Reuters)

