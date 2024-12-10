Travel troubles hit Indian tourists hard as Dubai Visa rejection rates increase 

Indian tourists planning trips to Dubai are encountering significant challenges as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) enforces stricter tourist visa application requirements. Reports indicate a sharp rise in visa rejections, with the approval rate dropping from nearly 99% to approximately 94-95% in recent weeks, according to Times of India.

Under the new regulations, travellers must provide comprehensive documentation, including confirmed hotel bookings, return flight tickets, and proof of accommodation from their hosts for those staying with relatives. This shift has led to a daily rejection rate of 5-6% from nearly 100 applications, a stark contrast to the previous rate of just 1-2%.

Nikhil Kumar, director of Passio Travels Pvt Ltd, highlighted the frustrations faced by applicants, stating, "Even when confirmed flight tickets and hotel stay details are attached, the visa applications are being rejected." He noted that even well-prepared applications with mandatory documents, such as rental agreements and Emirates IDs, are still being denied.

The financial impact of these rejections is considerable, with travellers incurring losses not only from visa fees but also from pre-booked flights and hotel accommodations. Rishikesh Pujari, director of Vihar Travels, recounted a case involving a family of four whose meticulously prepared application was rejected despite all relevant documents being submitted.

The situation has also affected larger travel groups. Vijay Thakkar, director of Hasmukh Travels, reported that a group of 35 individuals had their plans derailed when one family member's visa was denied, resulting in significant financial losses.

Travel industry experts advise against submitting fake documents, emphasizing the strict nature of Dubai's visa policies. Nilesh Bhansali, president of the Travel Agents Association of Pune, warned that a rejection could lead to long-term complications for future travel to the UAE.

In addition to the documentation requirements, the UAE's new policy mandates that tourists demonstrate sufficient financial means for their stay. Applicants must provide bank statements for the last three months, showing a minimum balance of ₹50,000, along with their PAN card if they are booking hotel accommodations.

As the holiday season approaches, the rising rejection rates and stringent requirements are causing concern among travellers and travel agents alike, leading to uncertainty and financial strain for many planning to visit the popular Gulf destination.