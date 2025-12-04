Trump administration tightens H-1B visa vetting rules, targets applicants linked to censorship

The Trump administration announced tougher screening measures for H-1B visa applicants on Wednesday, targeting those with ties to "censorship" or content moderation activities. A new memo from the State Department says anyone involved in suppressing free speech could face rejection, adding a controversial layer to the already stringent vetting process for foreign workers in specialised fields, Reuters reported.

The memo, which was sent to all U.S. missions on December 2, directs consular officers to scrutinise the resumes or LinkedIn profiles of H-1B applicants, and their accompanying family members, for involvement in sectors like misinformation, disinformation, content moderation, fact-checking, compliance, and online safety.

The cable emphasised that if an applicant is found to have been responsible for or complicit in the censorship of protected speech, they should be deemed ineligible under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

This policy change has not been previously reported. The State Department did not respond to requests for comment on the memo. However, the directive underscores the administration’s focus on free speech, particularly regarding online platforms that allegedly silence conservative viewpoints.

Although the memo applies to all visa categories, there is a heightened review for H-1B applicants, who often work in technology sectors, including social media and financial services, areas that have been accused of suppressing free expression.

The new vetting rules, which apply to both first-time and repeat applicants, come amid ongoing tensions regarding censorship, particularly over online content related to elections, vaccines, and other politically sensitive topics.

The wider crackdown on free speech

The Trump administration has made free speech a cornerstone of its foreign policy, repeatedly criticising European countries for what it sees as the suppression of right-wing political voices. In May, Republican Senator Marco Rubio called for visa bans against individuals who censor speech, particularly in the context of regulating U.S. tech firms.

The latest memo adds to the administration’s broader crackdown on immigration. Earlier this year, Trump imposed new fees on H-1B visas and introduced heightened social media screenings for student visa applicants.

Trump and his allies have argued that the Biden administration’s policies encourage the suppression of free speech, particularly regarding disinformation campaigns about vaccines and elections.

(With inputs from Reuters)