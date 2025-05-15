UAE Blue visa: Applications now open for 10-year residency program; Here's how Indians can apply

The United Arab Emirates has officially opened applications for its new blue visa, a 10-year residency programme aimed at individuals making significant contributions in environmental protection, sustainability, and clean energy, as reported by the Gulf News.

The multiple-entry visa comes with an initial validity of 180 days and is now available to applicants both inside and outside the country.

Who can apply for the UAE blue visa?

According to the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), the visa is open to scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs, and specialists who have made an “extraordinary impact” in the fields of climate change, environment, or renewable energy. This includes individuals working with environmental institutions, public or private, within the UAE.

The blue visa was first announced in 2024 and aligns with the UAE’s long-term green agenda. The country marked 2024 as its second consecutive Year of Sustainability and has made consistent efforts to position itself as a global sustainability leader.

Application steps for residents and overseas applicants

Eligible individuals can apply through the ICP’s smart services platform or mobile app. Here’s a breakdown of the steps:

Access the website or mobile application

Provide personal details such as email and passport information

Upload documents proving your contributions to the environmental or clean energy fields

Pay the applicable fees

Submit your application

A confirmation email is sent upon a successful transaction

How to apply for the Blue visa from outside the UAE

If you're applying from India or any other country, you’ll need:

A valid passport with at least six months’ validity

A recent colour photograph

Proof of work and achievements in the environment, sustainability, or clean energy

Applications opened officially on May 13, 2025, and follow the same online submission process. The six-month visa validity can be extended once, if needed, before finalising the long-term residency.

Blue visa builds on the UAE's golden visa model

The blue visa is seen as an extension of the UAE’s popular golden visa, which caters to investors, professionals, and skilled talent. However, the blue visa is specifically targeted at individuals contributing to global environmental sustainability and energy transformation.