Business Today
Visa
UAE launches new 90-day visa with no local sponsor. Who can apply, cost, entry type, overstay penalty and more

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced a new 90-day visa that eliminates the need for a local sponsor, making travel simpler for tourists, business visitors, and families. This multiple-entry visa can be extended for up to 180 days in a year, offering greater flexibility for international visitors. The move aligns with the UAE’s goal of boosting tourism and attracting professionals looking for investment opportunities.  

To apply, travelers must be at least 18 years old and hold a passport valid for at least six months. Additional requirements include proof of financial stability, valid travel insurance, and a return ticket or onward travel confirmation. The application process is straightforward — submit documents online via official portals, pay the fees, and receive the approved e-visa via email in about a week.  

Key features of 90-day UAE visa

  • Duration: 90 days (extendable up to 180 days per year)  
  • Entry type: Multiple-entry  
  • Sponsor requirement: Not needed  
  • Who can apply: Tourists, business visitors, and family members  
  • Application process: Online via GDRFA or ICA UAE website/app  
  • Cost: AED 700 plus a refundable AED 2000 security deposit  
  • Processing time: 5-7 business days  
  • Overstay penalty: AED 50 per day  

This visa reform is a significant step toward making the UAE more accessible. By allowing longer stays, the policy is expected to boost tourism revenue, encourage business expansion, and help expatriates bring their families for extended visits. The reduced administrative barriers also streamline travel planning, reinforcing the UAE’s reputation as a top global hub for tourism, investment, and professional opportunities.

Published on: Feb 24, 2025, 9:28 PM IST
