Poland to launch new biometric screening for Indian applicants in a bid to do away with visa agents

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has announced plans to implement a new IT system aimed at thwarting intermediaries from controlling and profiteering from visa appointment slots. The objective is to promote fairness in the appointment allocation process, ensuring that only legitimate applicants have access to appointments while eliminating the influence of middlemen. The ministry has specified that the system is currently in the stages of legislative and technical development, with no confirmed launch date provided at this time.

With its implementation, the Polish authorities aim to ensure that only visa applicants are able to book appointments by enforcing stricter regulations. Once the new system is implemented, intermediaries will no longer be permitted to reserve slots.

India is among the initial countries selected for the trial phase of this system, in addition to the Philippines and Uzbekistan. Indian individuals, including workers, students, and professionals seeking Polish visas, have encountered difficulties securing appointments due to agents manipulating and reselling slots at exorbitant prices. Through the forthcoming procedure, only applicants themselves will possess the capability to schedule appointments, effectively barring unauthorised agents from exploiting the system.

Biometric verification

The system is set to incorporate an identity verification method, potentially utilizing biometric data like fingerprints or facial recognition. This measure aims to thwart unauthorized individuals from reserving multiple slots and profiting from them. In the near future, Indian applicants may be required to undergo biometric screening when scheduling their visa appointments online.

Although the MFA has not disclosed a specific launch date for the system, it is projected to be introduced within this year. The initial trial phase will focus on high-migration regions, including India, before being expanded to other areas. Upon full implementation, the system will be seamlessly integrated with Poland's existing eKonsulat platform and a forthcoming consular e-services platform.

Why special screening for Indians

Based on a report from the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita, numerous Indian applicants, such as IT professionals and skilled workers, have encountered challenges when trying to schedule visa appointments through official means. Employers in Poland, specifically in the technology and manufacturing industries, have expressed worries regarding the limited availability of appointment slots, leading them to seek assistance from third-party agencies.

Despite the apparent unavailability of appointment slots through official channels, intermediaries have been able to quickly secure them for a steep price. The implementation of a new system is anticipated to improve appointment accessibility and deter fraudulent activities.

Recent investigations in Poland have uncovered significant irregularities in the visa issuance process. A state audit from 2018 to 2023 revealed that standard procedures were frequently bypassed, leading to concerns raised by Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski in October 2023. Sikorski expressed concern over the unlawful pressure placed on Polish consuls to increase the number of visas issued, specifically to individuals who may not meet the necessary criteria, including Russian citizens.

The investigation identified 46 irregularities across different aspects of visa issuance, highlighting a lack of oversight by former Foreign Affairs Minister Zbigniew Rau. Of particular note was the discovery that over 4,200 visas were issued by a single agency, with applicants reportedly paying exorbitant fees of up to €7,000 for a Polish visa. These findings underscore the need for reforms and increased accountability within the visa issuance process in Poland.

During one instance, Indian citizens secured visas under the guise of being Bollywood directors. Subsequently, it was discovered that a significant number of them were actually farmers who had shelled out as much as €36,582 (Rs 33 lakh) for visas, using them to reach the United States. Additionally, a disturbing disclosure came to light that 357,000 visas were granted to Russian nationals following the commencement of the conflict in Ukraine.