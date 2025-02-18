US tightens visa interview waiver: Expired for over 12 months? No more dropbox renewals for Indian with H-1B, F-1, B1/B2

The United States has quietly reduced the eligibility window for visa interview waivers—commonly known as the dropbox process—from 48 months to 12 months.

The move is expected to affect thousands of non-immigrant visa holders, including those on H-1B, F-1, and B1/B2 visas, who now face the possibility of mandatory in-person interviews.

What has changed?

Previously, individuals whose visas had expired within the past 48 months could use the dropbox system for renewal, a policy introduced during the pandemic to ease consular backlogs. Now, applicants qualify only if their visa expired within 12 months and is in the same category. Those who do not meet this requirement must schedule an in-person interview.

Who will be impacted?

According to The National Law Review, the policy shift is expected to cause visa delays and travel disruptions for multiple categories of non-immigrant visa holders, including:

H-1B – Skilled professionals working in specialized fields.

– Skilled professionals working in specialized fields. F-1 – International students in academic programs.

– International students in academic programs. B1/B2 – Short-term business and tourist visa holders.

– Short-term business and tourist visa holders. L-1 – Employees transferring within multinational companies.

– Employees transferring within multinational companies. O-1 – Individuals with extraordinary abilities in various fields.

Applicants must now renew a visa in the same category that expired within the past 12 months to qualify for dropbox processing. Applicants who do not meet these criteria must schedule an in-person interview, leading to:

Increased demand for in-person appointments at U.S. consulates.

Longer wait times for interviews in high-volume locations.

Potential travel disruptions for business travellers and professionals needing quick renewals.

Why the policy change?

The rollback comes as U.S. visa demand remains at an all-time high. The U.S. Department of State noted a record 1.76 million Indians travelled to the U.S. in 2023 despite ongoing visa challenges.

Speaking about this change, Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO of University Living, said, "This recent change is a move towards a more structured and transparent immigration process. While it may appear inconvenient and lead to longer wait times, it ensures that recent and relevant applicants are prioritized."

Reflecting upon the positive aspect of the, he further said, "For Indian H-1B visa holders, a more rigorous assessment will help recognize and support skilled professionals contributing to the U.S. economy. Yes, this shift brings short-term hurdles, but in the long run, it strengthens the integrity of the immigration framework."

In 2022, B1/B2 visa appointment wait times in India had surpassed 999 days, prompting the 48-month dropbox extension. That backlog is far from resolved, with current wait times already over a year in most major cities.