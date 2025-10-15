UAE to offer global consular support for Golden Visa holders: Here's all you need to know

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday announced that it will extend consular services to Golden Visa holders, marking a first-of-its-kind initiative globally. The new suite of services includes a dedicated 24/7 hotline, assistance with repatriation and burial of citizens who pass away abroad, and emergency passport and return support.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the consular package ensures that Golden Visa holders and their families receive the same emergency care previously available only to UAE nationals. The move reflects the country’s effort to strengthen its global support system for residents and enhance its appeal as a long-term destination for investors and professionals.

Dedicated hotline and emergency support

Golden Visa holders abroad can now contact a 24-hour hotline (+97124931133) for immediate assistance during emergencies. The ministry said that UAE missions worldwide will coordinate with local authorities to ensure safety and provide crisis support wherever necessary.

In the event of a lost or damaged passport, the UAE will issue an electronic Return Document within 30 minutes through its online portal to help affected residents return home without disruption.

Repatriation and burial assistance

In cases of death abroad, the MoFA will coordinate repatriation or burial in the UAE and assist families in completing all related formalities swiftly. The process has been simplified to reduce administrative delays and provide emotional and procedural support during such times.

Integrated government effort

The announcement was made during the 45th edition of GITEX Global 2025 as part of a collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

H.E. Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary at MoFA, said the initiative “reflects the leadership’s vision to reinforce the UAE’s standing as one of the world’s most competitive nations for global talent.” He added that the partnership “simplifies procedures and provides care and support for Golden Visa holders both inside and outside the UAE.”

H.E. Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of ICP, called the rollout “a qualitative leap in government integration aimed at serving people,” noting that it provides “a sustainable and secure environment that reflects the UAE’s values of humanity, generosity, and excellence.”

Golden Visa: A growing attraction

Launched in 2019, the UAE Golden Visa programme offers up to 10 years of residency to investors, entrepreneurs, and skilled professionals, allowing them to live, work, and study in the country without a local sponsor.

Initially limited to high-net-worth individuals, the scheme has since expanded to include doctors, scientists, and professionals in technology, education, and creative industries.