UK govt introduces new measures to address rising migration; This is how they can affect Indians

This week, the UK government has announced a series of measures aimed at curbing the rising numbers of migrants entering the country. Key initiatives include granting enhanced powers to the independent Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) to reduce reliance on overseas labour and expedite the return of illegal immigrants to their countries of origin, according to gov.uk.

Minister for Migration and Citizenship Seema Malhotra emphasised the MAC's crucial role in reforming what she described as the "broken" immigration system. "Net migration has quadrupled in the past five years, and we are committed to reducing these numbers and restoring order as part of our Plan for Change," Malhotra stated.

The Home Office plans to implement a "step change" in tackling illegal employment through new technologies for border officers. Additionally, an Immigration White Paper is set to be released next year, detailing strategies to decrease legal migration further.

Where can Indian workers take advantage?

The MAC will be chaired full-time by Professor Brian Bell, with Madeleine Sumption serving as Deputy Chair. Their focus will be on aligning immigration policies with domestic workforce needs to diminish reliance on foreign labour and stimulate economic growth. Bell noted that the committee will provide timely, evidence-based recommendations to support this goal.

Will Indians actually benefit?

The committee will collaborate with Skills England, the Department for Work and Pensions, and the Industrial Strategy Council to create a data-driven strategy aimed at decreasing the need for hiring from abroad. Their goal is to encourage businesses to focus on hiring talent from the local workforce instead.

These developments follow a review commissioned by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, addressing the shortage of homegrown workers in critical areas such as IT and engineering.

Cooper announced a crackdown on illegal working, targeting employment practices exploited by criminal smuggling networks facilitating dangerous crossings of the English Channel.

To bolster these efforts, the Home Office has redeployed 1,000 additional personnel to immigration enforcement, facilitating historic flights that have returned over 800 illegal workers to their home countries. The government is determined to address the challenges posed by illegal employment and ensure accountability for those who engage in such practices.

