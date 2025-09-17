UK immigration crackdown: Govt revokes licenses of thousands of visa sponsors for unlawful activities

In a fresh crackdown on immigrants entering the UK, the nation has banned several companies and employers from sponsoring international immigrants. The move comes amid growing opposition from UK ministers to opt for better border security checks and solutions.

According to government data, 1948 licenses were revoked between July 2024 and June 2025. This number was more than double the data of the previous year, when only 937 licenses allowing employers to bring foreign skilled workers were revoked.

Employers abusing the system

Many employers have used work visas to help migrants bypass immigration rules, while also underpaying and exploiting migrant staff who rely on their jobs to stay in the country.

Data shows that adult social care, hospitality, retail, and construction are among the sectors with the highest levels of abuse.

If current trends continue, sponsor revocations this year are likely to exceed the previous record. This enforcement surge follows 261 licence revocations in 2021–22 and 247 in 2022–23.

All this is part of the government’s ongoing crackdown on exploitation within the border system and on high migration levels. The measures include expanding sanctions on rogue employers, such as financial penalties, business closure orders, and potential prosecutions.

Revocations after UK's restrictions on visas

The revocations come after an announcement that the UK will restrict visa access for countries that do not cooperate with returning migrants who have no right to remain, reinforcing the government’s commitment to reducing migration as outlined in its Plan for Change.

The government has also boosted illegal-working arrests by 51% year over year, addressing one of the promises used to persuade migrants to undertake dangerous journeys that they would be able to work in the UK.

Removals of people without the right to be here have risen significantly under this government, totaling 35,000 and up 13% from the same period a year earlier. Efforts to dismantle criminal networks at the source continue at pace, with National Crime Agency enforcement at record levels.

Minister for Migration and Citizenship, Mike Tapp MP, stated:

"Those who exploit our immigration system must face the strongest possible consequences.We will not hesitate to bar companies from sponsoring workers abroad when it is used to undercut British workers or exploit vulnerable staff. My message to unscrupulous employers is clear: these shameful practices will not be tolerated."

Improved data and intelligence sharing across government and law enforcement has led to more employers being held to account for breaching immigration rules. A new approach, which previously relied heavily on physical compliance visits, has significantly increased license revocations.

Licences have been revoked from companies for a range of violations, including:

- underpaying workers

- facilitating entry of individuals to circumvent immigration rules

- failing to provide promised work