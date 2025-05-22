UK visa guide for Indians: Study, work, join family or visit, all you need to know about different visas

Whether you're heading to the UK for university, reuniting with family, or chasing a job opportunity, the first step is clear: get your visa right. With several options tailored to your reason for travel, nationality, and personal circumstances, understanding what you qualify for is crucial before applying.
Here’s a breakdown of the key UK visa categories and what they’re used for:
For Visitors:
A Standard Visitor visa covers tourism, short business trips, or short courses for up to six months.
Those getting married must apply for a Marriage Visitor visa. Visitors cannot take up employment.
For Work:
The UK offers a range of work visas based on qualifications, job offers, and sponsorship.
This includes short- and long-term employment options as well as the Innovator Founder visa for entrepreneurs.
For less than 6 months, you can get a UK Standard Visitor visa for short trips related to work or study. Specifically, you can get it if you're:
For those planning to stay and work in the UK for a longer duration, they will need to apply for a visa on the basis of the thri job requirement, i.e. Business, medical professional, researcher, etc.
People can check for the visas they are eligible for from the following link- Worker visa for longer stay .
For Study:
Standard Visitor visa: For short courses up to 6 months.
Short-term Study visa: For English language programs lasting 6 to 11 months.
Student visa: Ideal for full-time academic courses at licensed institutions; some work rights are allowed.
Child Student visa: For children aged 4–17 attending independent schools. Those 16 and older may be allowed to work part-time.
For Joining Family:
You may be eligible for a family visa if you're the spouse, partner, or minor child of someone who is either a UK citizen or holds settled status. This route may lead to Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR).
For Refugee Family Reunion:
Partners and children of individuals granted asylum or humanitarian protection in the UK can apply to join them.
For Transit:
A transit visa may be needed if you’re stopping over en route to another country.
Regardless of category, visa applications must be approved before travel. Double-check your documents and eligibility before making any plans.