42% drop in Indian visa applications to Turkey, Azerbaijan, travellers are choosing these destinations instead: Report

In a sharp response to Turkey and Azerbaijan’s support for Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, Indian travellers are walking away, literally. Visa processing platform Atlys has reported a 42% drop in visa applications to the two countries, driven by a visible wave of public sentiment. Within 36 hours of the diplomatic developments, the number of Indian users abandoning mid-way through their visa process for Turkey or Azerbaijan surged by 60%.

The shift comes despite a strong start to the year. Between January and March 2025, Turkey and Azerbaijan had seen a 64% year-on-year spike in visa applications from India. Cities like Istanbul, Baku, and Cappadocia were climbing the popularity charts among Indians for their affordability, short flight duration, and cultural value, especially among younger travellers and first-timers.

But the sentiment turned quickly. Atlys' data shows metro cities such as Delhi and Mumbai saw a 53% drop in Turkey-bound visa interest, compared to a more modest 20% fall from Tier-2 cities like Indore and Jaipur.

What alternate destinations are Indians choosing?

The decline was sharper in group travel plans. Family and group visa requests plummeted by 49%, while solo and couple applications dipped by 27%. According to the report, travellers aged 25 to 34 led the exit trend, accounting for more than 70% of all mid-process application drop-offs for Turkey. Female travellers, in particular, were quicker to pivot. Women were 2.3 times more likely to switch to alternate destinations such as Vietnam and Thailand.

As Turkey and Azerbaijan fell out of favour, Southeast Asia surged. Visa applications for Vietnam, Indonesia and Egypt rose by 31%, especially among cost-conscious urban travellers looking for politically neutral alternatives. For this segment, affordability and seamless digital documentation were key drivers.

With summer holidays around the corner, demand for Southeast Asian countries is expected to rebound sharply by June and July, led by metro travellers and young, digitally savvy tourists.

“The reaction wasn’t scattered, it was sharp and behavioural,” said Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO of Atlys.

“People didn’t need to be told to avoid certain destinations. They simply moved on, guided by instinct, information, and access to alternatives. That’s what modern travel looks like. It’s emotionally intelligent, logistically agile, and backed by platforms that let people act fast. In the same spirit, we also paused all marketing efforts for Turkey and Azerbaijan, standing by India and in solidarity with national sentiment.”