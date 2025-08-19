US embassy warns Indians: Ignoring this date can revoke your visa, trigger deportation

The US embassy in India has issued a fresh advisory cautioning Indian travellers about overstaying in the United States, clarifying the difference between the “Admit Until Date” and the visa expiry date.

“Your authorised period of stay is the 'Admit Until Date' on your I-94, not your U.S. visa expiration date. Staying in the United States beyond your authorised date is called an ‘overstay’ and could result in a visa revocation, possible deportation, and ineligibility for future visas,” the embassy said.

What is the “Admit Until Date”?

The “Admit Until Date” is specified on Form I-94, an arrival/departure record issued by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Unlike the visa expiry date, it is not written on the visa itself.

For visa categories with fixed durations, such as B-1/B-2 visitor visas, F-1 students, or H-1B workers, the I-94 usually lists a specific calendar date. Travellers must leave the US, extend their stay, or change their status before that date to remain lawfully present.

In some cases, especially for F-1 student visas or J-1 exchange visitors, the I-94 may show “D/S” (Duration of Status). This means the traveller is admitted for as long as they maintain their student or exchange program status, rather than until a fixed date.

Visa expiry vs. “Admit Until Date”

The visa expiry date, stamped in the passport, only determines the last day a traveller can use the visa to enter the US. It does not control how long one can stay inside the country once admitted.

Therefore, if a person remains in the US beyond the I-94 “Admit Until Date,” they are considered out of status even if their visa has not expired.

The embassy’s clarification aims to remind Indian travellers that while the visa allows entry, the I-94 governs lawful stay.