US Green Card categories to reopen Oct 1: Registrations for EB-1, EB-2, EB-3, EB-5 visas begin tomorrow

As the fiscal year 2026 begins tomorrow, the U.S. Green Card system’s key categories, EB-1, EB-2, EB-3, and EB-5, are reopening for registration, following a cap on these visas in September 2025.

With new opportunities on the horizon, individuals eager to apply for U.S. permanent residency can now look forward to the resumption of the process, starting October 1, 2025.

Advertisement

Understanding the Green Card Categories

The U.S. visa system allocates green cards based on a variety of employment-based preference categories. For fiscal year 2025, multiple categories, including EB-1, EB-2, EB-3 and EB-5, reached their caps, signalling delays for applicants. The good news is that the annual reset in the visa allocation system means applicants will now be able to submit their applications under these categories once again.

EB-1 and EB-2 Categories

The Employment-Based First Preference (EB-1) category, which is reserved for individuals with extraordinary abilities in fields like business, science, arts, and athletics, reached its visa cap for the fiscal year in September.

For Indian applicants, the EB-1 category has been particularly challenging, as the final action date remains at February 15, 2022, meaning only applicants with priority dates prior to that will be considered. Indian applicants in the EB-1 category have faced significant delays due to high demand.

Advertisement

The EB-2 category, which is for professionals holding advanced degrees or individuals with exceptional abilities, also reached its cap, affecting many highly skilled professionals.

EB-3 and EB-5 Categories

In addition to EB-1 and EB-2, the EB-3 and EW (Other Workers) categories have also reached their annual limits. The EB-3 category is for skilled workers, professionals, and other qualified workers, and it is one of the most sought-after categories due to its broad eligibility.

Indian applicants for EB-3 currently face major delays, with the final action date still at May 22, 2013. As a result, only those with priority dates before this cut-off can proceed, and new applications will not be processed until the next fiscal year begins.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, which requires applicants to invest $800,000 in a U.S.-based commercial enterprise, has also been fully allocated for FY 2025. Under this program, applicants can obtain permanent residency for themselves and their immediate family members by creating jobs for U.S. workers.

Impact of the Visa Cap on Indian Applicants

Indian nationals, who make up a significant portion of applicants for these employment-based categories, will continue to face lengthy wait times. As of the latest Visa Bulletin, Indian applicants in EB-1, EB-2, and EB-3 categories are dealing with significant backlogs. For example, in the EB-3 category, there has been no movement in priority dates, with a backlog that stretches back nearly a decade.

However, Indian applicants for the EB-5 category saw some progress in August 2025, with final action dates advancing by several months, offering some hope amidst the delays in the other categories.