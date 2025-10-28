US imposes visa bond rule on travellers from 6 countries to curb overstays; Is India part of the list?

The US Department of State has expanded its visa bond pilot programme to include six countries whose citizens have shown high overstay rates under the B1/B2 visitor visa category, according to the Department of Homeland Security’s FY 2024 Entry/Exit Overstay Report.

Under the rule, outlined in INA Section 221(g)(3) and the Temporary Final Rule (TFR) establishing the pilot nationals from Mauritania, São Tomé and Príncipe, and Tanzania will face implementation beginning October 23, 2025, while travellers from The Gambia will see the rule applied from October 11, 2025. Earlier phases begin August 20, 2025, for Malawi and Zambia.

India is not on the list.

Visa bond amounts and conditions

Eligible travellers from these countries who are otherwise cleared for a B1/B2 visa must now post a bond of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000, depending on their case. The bond amount is determined at the time of the visa interview and must be submitted using Department of Homeland Security Form I-352 through the US Treasury’s Pay.gov portal.

Officials clarified that a bond does not guarantee visa issuance; applicants should make payments only when instructed to do so by a consular officer. Any payment made independently will not be refunded.

What is a US visa bond?

A US visa bond is a refundable financial guarantee that certain travellers must deposit before receiving a visa. It ensures that the visa holder leaves the United States within their permitted stay and complies with immigration laws. If the individual overstays, fails to exit through a designated port, or adjusts their status (for example, by applying for asylum), the bond can be forfeited.

Travellers who depart on time or whose visas expire without travel will automatically have the bond cancelled and refunded.

Designated ports of entry

Visa holders who post a bond are required to enter and exit the United States only through designated airports, namely:

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

Failure to comply could result in denied entry or an unrecorded departure, jeopardising refund eligibility.

Refunds and compliance

The full bond amount will be refunded automatically if travellers comply with visa terms, including departing before their authorised stay expires, not entering the US after the visa’s validity, or being denied entry upon arrival.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will refer potential violations to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for review. Breach cases include overstaying, unlawful presence, or attempts to adjust immigration status, including asylum applications.

This renewed visa bond policy, first tested under a limited pilot, reflects Washington’s ongoing focus on curbing visa overstays, which remain a significant portion of the estimated 11 million unauthorised immigrants in the United States.