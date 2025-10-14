US passport slips to no. 12 out of global Top 10 for first time as Singapore, Korea, Japan lead

The United States passport has dropped out of the world’s Top 10 most powerful passports for the first time since the Henley Passport Index was launched 20 years ago. Once ranked No.1 in 2014, it now stands 12th, tied with Malaysia, granting visa-free access to 180 out of 227 destinations globally.

The latest index, powered by International Air Transport Association (IATA) data, places Singapore, South Korea, and Japan in the top three spots, with visa-free access to 193, 190, and 189 destinations, respectively.

The slide in US passport strength follows a series of diplomatic and policy shifts. The loss of visa-free access to Brazil in April due to reciprocity issues, exclusion from China’s expanding visa-free list, and new travel restrictions in Papua New Guinea, Myanmar, Somalia, and Vietnam have collectively eroded America’s mobility advantage.

The UK passport has also fallen to its lowest-ever position, slipping from 6th to 8th, despite once holding the top rank in 2015.

Visa reciprocity and America’s inward turn

While Americans enjoy visa-free access to 180 destinations, the US allows only 46 nationalities to enter visa-free, ranking 77th on the Henley Openness Index. This gap highlights a growing imbalance between the access the US enjoys and the openness it offers.

Recent visa restrictions under President Trump have deepened this trend. The administration has suspended visa issuance to travellers from 12 nations, imposed limits on seven more, and introduced visa bonds of USD 5,000–15,000 for seven African countries. A proposed USD 250 ‘visa integrity fee’ for non-immigrant applications and a doubling of ESTA costs to USD 40 have further tightened entry conditions.

China’s rise reshapes mobility

Meanwhile, China has climbed from 94th in 2015 to 64th in 2025, adding 37 new visa-free destinations over the past decade. The country has also improved its openness ranking, now allowing visa-free entry to 76 nations, including Russia, Gulf states, and parts of South America and Europe.

“Trump’s return to power has brought fresh trade conflicts that weaken America’s mobility, while China’s strategic openness boosts its global influence,” said Dr. Tim Klatte, Partner at Grant Thornton China.