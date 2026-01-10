US pauses diversity visa issuances after security concerns, screening review launched

The US State Department has announced an immediate pause on the issuance of diversity immigrant visas, a move that could affect thousands of applicants selected through the Diversity Visa (DV) lottery program worldwide.

In updated guidance released through a set of frequently asked questions, the Department said the decision was driven by national security and public safety concerns, following a recent shooting at Brown University and the killing of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor. US authorities suspect the attack was carried out by an individual who had entered the United States through the DV program.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to the State Department, the pause is intended to allow a comprehensive review of screening and vetting procedures used in the diversity visa process. Officials said the review will focus on identifying potential vulnerabilities in how applicants are selected and assessed, including the ability to reliably establish an applicant’s identity, confirm visa eligibility, and determine whether an individual poses any risk to national security or public safety.

“Ensuring the highest standards of US national security and public safety remains our top priority,” the Department said, emphasizing that the temporary halt is procedural rather than punitive.

Despite the pause on visa issuance, the Department clarified that diversity visa applicants may continue to submit applications and attend scheduled visa interviews. Consular posts will also continue to schedule interview appointments. However, no diversity visas will be approved or issued while the review is underway, even for applicants who successfully complete interviews.

Advertisement

Officials added that existing interview appointments generally will not be cancelled or rescheduled as a result of the guidance.

The State Department said there are no exceptions to the pause, underscoring that the policy applies uniformly to all diversity visa applicants. At the same time, it stressed that no currently valid diversity visas — or other categories of US visas — have been revoked as part of the decision.

For questions related to admission into the United States, the Department directed applicants to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), noting that entry decisions fall under DHS jurisdiction.

The Diversity Visa program, often referred to as the green card lottery, provides up to 55,000 immigrant visas annually to individuals from countries with historically low rates of immigration to the United States. The sudden pause is likely to raise concerns among applicants, particularly as diversity visas are subject to strict annual deadlines.

Advertisement

The State Department did not provide a timeline for completing the review or resuming visa issuances, leaving applicants in a state of uncertainty as the security assessment continues.