US tightens visa compliance message for Indians on B1, B2 visas; flags permanent ban risk

The United States Embassy in India has issued a fresh warning for Indian travellers holding — or planning to apply for — B1 and B2 visitor visas, underscoring that misuse of these visas or overstaying the permitted duration could lead to severe consequences, including a permanent ban on future travel to the US.

Released on January 8, 2026, the advisory was shared through an animated video on social media platform X and forms part of a broader push by US authorities to reinforce compliance with visa rules amid heightened scrutiny at visa interviews and ports of entry.

Compliance begins before boarding the flight

In the video message, the embassy made it clear that responsibility for proper visa usage lies squarely with the traveller — even before travel begins.

“During your visa interview, if the consular officer believes you do not intend to follow the rules for a visitor visa, he or she may deny your application,” the embassy said.

The advisory also warned that overstaying or engaging in prohibited activities can have long-term repercussions. “If you misuse your visa or stay longer than allowed, you could be permanently banned from future travel,” the embassy stated, urging applicants to familiarise themselves with official guidance available on the US Department of State’s visa website.

What B1 & B2 visa holders can and can't do

The embassy reiterated that B1 and B2 visas are issued strictly for limited, predefined purposes and are not flexible permits.

Under a B1 (Business) visitor visa, travellers are permitted to:

Consult with business associates

Attend scientific, educational, professional, or business conferences

Negotiate contracts

Settle an estate

However, authorities clarified that any form of employment or income-generating activity is strictly prohibited under a B1 visa.

A B2 (Tourism) visa allows travellers to:

Travel for tourism or vacations

Visit friends or relatives

Seek medical treatment

Participate in social events hosted by fraternal or service organisations

Take part in amateur cultural or sports events, provided no payment is involved

Enrol in short, recreational courses not linked to a degree

The embassy stressed that paid performances, long-term academic courses, or any form of work violate the terms of both B1 and B2 visas.

Part of a wider pattern of US visa warnings

The latest advisory follows a series of recent warnings from the US Embassy in India aimed at reinforcing immigration compliance.

On January 7, the embassy cautioned international students that violating US laws could result in visa revocation, deportation, and future ineligibility. “The US visa is a privilege, not a right,” the embassy said in a separate post. Earlier this month, H-1B and H-4 work visa applicants were also warned that violations of immigration rules could attract serious criminal penalties.

US authorities have repeatedly emphasised that even minor or unintentional violations can trigger visa denial, cancellation, or long-term travel bans. With stricter enforcement now extending from visa interviews to airport entry checks, Indian travellers are being urged to apply for the correct visa category and strictly adhere to permitted activities.