US visa backlog relief: New pilot offers 10-day interview slots for B-1/B-2 applicants, but here's the catch

The US Department of State has launched a temporary pilot programme that could allow eligible business and tourist visa applicants to secure earlier interview appointments by paying an additional fee. Under the new Nonimmigrant Visa Expedited Appointment Pilot Program, applicants applying for B-1/B-2 visas at select US embassies and consulates can pay $750 to request an interview slot within 10 business days, subject to availability.

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The programme, which began on July 1, 2026, will run until December 31, 2026, and is aimed at helping manage visa appointment backlogs while addressing urgent travel needs. The option is voluntary, and applicants will continue to undergo the same security screening and eligibility checks as regular visa applicants.

How the paid expedite option works

Under the pilot, eligible B visa applicants must first follow the standard process of paying the regular $185 nonimmigrant visa application (MRV) fee and scheduling a regular interview appointment.

Applicants with a future appointment scheduled may then see the “Paid Expedite” option if the service is available at their location and if they meet the eligibility criteria. The expedited appointment fee of $750 is separate from the standard visa application fee.

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If available, participating consular posts will offer a limited number of expedited slots each day. Applicants must complete the additional fee payment within 10 minutes of selecting an expedited appointment to secure the slot.

The US Department of State has clarified that expedited appointments cannot be rescheduled once booked. Applicants who miss their appointment or cancel it will lose the expedited appointment fee, which is non-refundable and non-transferable.

Mexico’s US Embassy and consulates became the first participating locations under the pilot on July 21, 2026. Additional locations may be added during the pilot period.

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Faster interview does not mean faster visa approval

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While the programme provides an earlier interview date, it does not guarantee visa approval or faster processing after the interview.

The State Department said applicants using the expedited option will continue to face the same screening and vetting procedures.

“The program allows applicants to receive an earlier appointment only. Every U.S. visa applicant undergoes thorough screening and vetting, and we do not issue a visa until an applicant has demonstrated to the consular officer that he or she is eligible to receive a visa under U.S. law,” the department said.

The additional fee does not increase the chances of visa approval, speed up administrative processing, or guarantee visa issuance. Applicants must still meet all requirements under US immigration law.

What it means for business travellers and companies

The pilot could offer relief to companies and professionals who need to travel to the US on short notice but are facing long visa appointment waits.

However, immigration experts caution that employers should evaluate whether paying the additional fee makes sense, especially when travel dates are flexible. Since the fee only provides an earlier interview slot, delays after the interview due to administrative processing or security checks could still affect travel plans.

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Businesses will need to consider factors such as the urgency of travel, the additional $750 cost per applicant, and the possibility of delays even after securing an expedited appointment.

For companies with frequent international travel requirements, the programme could become a useful but limited tool for managing urgent business trips rather than a replacement for advance visa planning.

Key limitations of the US visa expedite pilot

The option is available only for eligible B-1/B-2 visa applicants at participating locations.

Applicants must first schedule a regular visa appointment before requesting paid expedite.

The $750 fee is charged per applicant.

The fee only provides an earlier interview appointment, not faster visa processing.

Visa approval remains subject to regular eligibility checks and consular review.

Missed expedited appointments result in loss of the fee.

The State Department has said the pilot will remain in place until December 31, 2026. Based on its results, the programme could be extended, modified or discontinued.