From foundation courses to degrees: How New Zealand’s visa changes could open new routes for Indians

New Zealand’s revised Pathway Student Visa rules, effective from July 20, 2026, will make it easier for international students to modify their academic plans without going through the process of applying for a fresh visa. The changes allow eligible students to switch their academic discipline while continuing with the same education provider and qualification type, reducing the administrative hurdles involved in changing study plans.

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Speaking to Business Today, Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO, University Living, said the reforms could make New Zealand a more flexible and student-friendly destination for Indian students looking to study abroad.

“New Zealand's latest Pathway Student Visa reform is a positive step towards making the international education journey more flexible for Indian students. By allowing eligible students to progress through different stages of study under a more streamlined visa framework, it gives them greater confidence while planning their academic journey,” Arora said.

What changes under the new Pathway Student Visa rules?

Under the updated framework, visa conditions will specify only the qualification type and education provider, rather than the specific discipline.

This means eligible students can shift their academic focus within the approved pathway without restarting the visa process, provided they continue with the same education provider and qualification type.

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The reforms also expand the range of approved study pathways covered under the visa. The programme will now include courses from NZQCF Levels 1 to 4, covering English language programmes, foundation courses and vocational certificate qualifications.

For first-time eligible Pathway Student Visa holders planning to progress to NZQCF Levels 1 to 8, the permitted English language study period before moving to their main course has also been increased from 20 weeks to 30 weeks.

However, students will still need to meet existing eligibility requirements, including health, character, financial and genuine student criteria.

Flexibility could influence how Indian students choose destinations

Arora said international students are increasingly evaluating countries based on flexibility and career outcomes rather than only university rankings.

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“Students today don't just choose a university; they also evaluate how adaptable an education system is if their academic interests or study plans evolve over time. This reform supports that shift by making academic progression more seamless and reducing the complexity of moving between approved education providers,” he said.

He added that the reforms could encourage more Indian students to explore pathway programmes as an entry route into higher education.

“For many Indian students, employability remains the primary driver behind study-abroad decisions. A more flexible pathway structure gives them greater confidence to begin through foundation or diploma programmes and progress to higher qualifications as they become academically prepared, rather than feeling pressured to secure direct admission from the outset,” Arora said.

According to him, the changes could also help students who may not initially meet direct entry requirements but want to pursue higher education in New Zealand through a structured progression route.

New Zealand’s appeal as a study destination

Arora said the reforms come at a time when international education destinations are competing to attract a growing pool of globally mobile students.

“Students today evaluate destinations on far more than academic reputation. Flexibility, career pathways and the overall student experience are becoming equally important,” Arora said.

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He highlighted that New Zealand already provides post-study work rights of up to three years for eligible graduates, and the latest changes could further improve the overall student experience.

“With more than 1.3 million Indians studying overseas, these factors play a significant role in destination choice. New Zealand already offers post-study work rights of up to three years for eligible graduates, and the latest reforms further enhance the student experience by enabling smoother academic progression,” Arora said.

How Indian students can apply for the Pathway Student Visa

Indian students planning to study in New Zealand through the Pathway Student Visa will first need to secure admission from an approved education provider and obtain an Offer of Place.

Applicants will then have to submit documents including a valid passport, proof of funds, English language test results where applicable, and health and character certificates.

The visa application can be submitted through Immigration New Zealand’s online portal. Students may also need to complete medical examinations, police clearance and other requirements as requested.

Once approved, students can begin their studies in New Zealand under the updated visa framework.

Rise of pathway-based education

Arora expects pathway-based education to become a bigger trend among Indian students as more students look for flexible routes into international universities.

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“One of the biggest trends we expect is growing interest in pathway-based education among Indian students. Rather than focusing only on direct degree entry, more students are likely to consider foundation and diploma programmes as structured routes into higher education,” he said.

He added that destinations offering clear academic progression, flexibility and career opportunities are likely to gain an advantage as global student mobility rises.