Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
nri
visa
US Visa Bulletin October 2026: EB-1 India moves forward, EB-2 becomes available again

US Visa Bulletin October 2026: EB-1 India moves forward, EB-2 becomes available again

The State Department said dates have advanced across various categories, although some employment-based categories for applicants from countries

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Acharya Parikshit
Acharya Parikshit
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 5:36 PM IST
US Visa Bulletin October 2026: EB-1 India moves forward, EB-2 becomes available againEB-1 India advances in October 2026, EB-2 gets new final action date

The US Department of State has released its October 2026 Visa Bulletin, marking the beginning of fiscal year 2027 with changes across employment-based and family-sponsored green card categories. For Indian applicants, the new bulletin brings movement in several employment-based categories, including the return of availability for EB-2, while EB-1 also advances.

Advertisement

The October bulletin reflects the availability of fresh immigrant visa numbers for the new fiscal year. The State Department said dates have advanced across various categories, although some employment-based categories for applicants from countries other than those specifically listed have retrogressed to keep visa issuances within fiscal-year limits.

READ THIS: Want a US Green Card via EB-5? Fees are set to rise sharply from November 30 — check the new costs

EB-1 India advances, EB-2 becomes available

India's EB-1 Final Action Date has moved forward from October 15, 2022, in September to February 1, 2023, in October. EB-2 India, which had been unavailable at the end of fiscal year 2026, now has a Final Action Date of November 1, 2013.

Advertisement

EB-3 India remains unchanged at January 1, 2014, while EB-4 stands at December 15, 2022. EB-5 unreserved for India is now available with a Final Action Date of December 1, 2023.

Category September 2026 October 2026 Change
EB-1 India October 15, 2022 February 1, 2023 Advanced
EB-2 India Unavailable November 1, 2013 Available again
EB-3 India January 1, 2014 January 1, 2014 No change
EB-4 India December 15, 2022 December 15, 2022 No change
EB-5 Unreserved India Unavailable December 1, 2023 Available again


Dates for filing also move

The Dates for Filing chart gives Indian employment-based applicants additional movement. EB-1 India advances to July 1, 2024, while EB-2 and EB-3 remain at January 15, 2015. EB-5 unreserved moves to May 1, 2024.

Category September 2026 October 2026 Change
EB-1 India December 1, 2023 July 1, 2024 Advanced
EB-2 India January 15, 2015 January 15, 2015 No change
EB-3 India January 15, 2015 January 15, 2015 No change
EB-5 Unreserved India May 1, 2024 May 1, 2024 No change


Family green card dates show limited movement

Advertisement

Family-sponsored categories for Indian applicants have seen comparatively limited changes in October. The F2A Final Action Date moved to September 22, 2026, while F4 advanced to December 15, 2006, from November 1, 2006, in September.

The F1 Final Action Date remains January 22, 2020, F2B remains August 22, 2019, and F3 remains October 22, 2014.

Category September 2026 October 2026 Change
F1 India January 22, 2020 January 22, 2020 No change
F2A India August 22, 2026 September 22, 2026 Advanced
F2B India August 22, 2019 August 22, 2019 No change
F3 India October 22, 2014 October 22, 2014 No change
F4 India November 1, 2006 December 15, 2006 Advanced


ALSO READ: US targets ‘birth tourism’ networks: What the new visa restrictions mean for Indians

What Indian applicants need to know

The October bulletin marks a reset in visa availability with the beginning of fiscal year 2027. The State Department said the movement will continue to be monitored and that further adjustments may be required depending on demand and visa-number usage.

Applicants should also check the USCIS Visa Bulletin guidance to determine which chart can be used for adjustment-of-status filings in October. The State Department's bulletin distinguishes between Final Action Dates, which govern visa availability for final approval, and Dates for Filing, which indicate when applicants may begin submitting documentation.

Follow us on

Published on: Oct 1, 2026 5:36 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more