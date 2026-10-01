US Visa Bulletin October 2026: EB-1 India moves forward, EB-2 becomes available again

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EB-1 India advances, EB-2 becomes available
India's EB-1 Final Action Date has moved forward from October 15, 2022, in September to February 1, 2023, in October. EB-2 India, which had been unavailable at the end of fiscal year 2026, now has a Final Action Date of November 1, 2013.
EB-3 India remains unchanged at January 1, 2014, while EB-4 stands at December 15, 2022. EB-5 unreserved for India is now available with a Final Action Date of December 1, 2023.
|Category
|September 2026
|October 2026
|Change
|EB-1 India
|October 15, 2022
|February 1, 2023
|Advanced
|EB-2 India
|Unavailable
|November 1, 2013
|Available again
|EB-3 India
|January 1, 2014
|January 1, 2014
|No change
|EB-4 India
|December 15, 2022
|December 15, 2022
|No change
|EB-5 Unreserved India
|Unavailable
|December 1, 2023
|Available again
Dates for filing also move
The Dates for Filing chart gives Indian employment-based applicants additional movement. EB-1 India advances to July 1, 2024, while EB-2 and EB-3 remain at January 15, 2015. EB-5 unreserved moves to May 1, 2024.
|Category
|September 2026
|October 2026
|Change
|EB-1 India
|December 1, 2023
|July 1, 2024
|Advanced
|EB-2 India
|January 15, 2015
|January 15, 2015
|No change
|EB-3 India
|January 15, 2015
|January 15, 2015
|No change
|EB-5 Unreserved India
|May 1, 2024
|May 1, 2024
|No change
Family green card dates show limited movement
Family-sponsored categories for Indian applicants have seen comparatively limited changes in October. The F2A Final Action Date moved to September 22, 2026, while F4 advanced to December 15, 2006, from November 1, 2006, in September.
The F1 Final Action Date remains January 22, 2020, F2B remains August 22, 2019, and F3 remains October 22, 2014.
|Category
|September 2026
|October 2026
|Change
|F1 India
|January 22, 2020
|January 22, 2020
|No change
|F2A India
|August 22, 2026
|September 22, 2026
|Advanced
|F2B India
|August 22, 2019
|August 22, 2019
|No change
|F3 India
|October 22, 2014
|October 22, 2014
|No change
|F4 India
|November 1, 2006
|December 15, 2006
|Advanced
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What Indian applicants need to know
The October bulletin marks a reset in visa availability with the beginning of fiscal year 2027. The State Department said the movement will continue to be monitored and that further adjustments may be required depending on demand and visa-number usage.
Applicants should also check the USCIS Visa Bulletin guidance to determine which chart can be used for adjustment-of-status filings in October. The State Department's bulletin distinguishes between Final Action Dates, which govern visa availability for final approval, and Dates for Filing, which indicate when applicants may begin submitting documentation.