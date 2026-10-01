US Visa Bulletin October 2026: EB-1 India moves forward, EB-2 becomes available again

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EB-1 India advances, EB-2 becomes available

India's EB-1 Final Action Date has moved forward from October 15, 2022, in September to February 1, 2023, in October. EB-2 India, which had been unavailable at the end of fiscal year 2026, now has a Final Action Date of November 1, 2013.

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EB-3 India remains unchanged at January 1, 2014, while EB-4 stands at December 15, 2022. EB-5 unreserved for India is now available with a Final Action Date of December 1, 2023.

Category September 2026 October 2026 Change EB-1 India October 15, 2022 February 1, 2023 Advanced EB-2 India Unavailable November 1, 2013 Available again EB-3 India January 1, 2014 January 1, 2014 No change EB-4 India December 15, 2022 December 15, 2022 No change EB-5 Unreserved India Unavailable December 1, 2023 Available again



Dates for filing also move

The Dates for Filing chart gives Indian employment-based applicants additional movement. EB-1 India advances to July 1, 2024, while EB-2 and EB-3 remain at January 15, 2015. EB-5 unreserved moves to May 1, 2024.

Category September 2026 October 2026 Change EB-1 India December 1, 2023 July 1, 2024 Advanced EB-2 India January 15, 2015 January 15, 2015 No change EB-3 India January 15, 2015 January 15, 2015 No change EB-5 Unreserved India May 1, 2024 May 1, 2024 No change



Family green card dates show limited movement

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Family-sponsored categories for Indian applicants have seen comparatively limited changes in October. The F2A Final Action Date moved to September 22, 2026, while F4 advanced to December 15, 2006, from November 1, 2006, in September.

The F1 Final Action Date remains January 22, 2020, F2B remains August 22, 2019, and F3 remains October 22, 2014.

Category September 2026 October 2026 Change F1 India January 22, 2020 January 22, 2020 No change F2A India August 22, 2026 September 22, 2026 Advanced F2B India August 22, 2019 August 22, 2019 No change F3 India October 22, 2014 October 22, 2014 No change F4 India November 1, 2006 December 15, 2006 Advanced



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What Indian applicants need to know

The October bulletin marks a reset in visa availability with the beginning of fiscal year 2027. The State Department said the movement will continue to be monitored and that further adjustments may be required depending on demand and visa-number usage.

Applicants should also check the USCIS Visa Bulletin guidance to determine which chart can be used for adjustment-of-status filings in October. The State Department's bulletin distinguishes between Final Action Dates, which govern visa availability for final approval, and Dates for Filing, which indicate when applicants may begin submitting documentation.