Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
PB Fintech shares crash 48% in six sessions; stock barely holds above IPO price

PB Fintech shares crash 48% in six sessions; stock barely holds above IPO price

POLICYBZR1,023.40(3.81%)

BSE and NSE have placed PB Fintech under the short-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework. Exchanges use the short-term and long-term ASM frameworks to alert investors to unusual price movements and heightened volatility.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 5:25 PM IST
PB Fintech shares crash 48% in six sessions; stock barely holds above IPO priceAt Thursday's closing price, PB Fintech shares have fallen 47.99 per cent over the past six trading sessions.

Shares of PB Fintech Ltd, the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, extended their sharp decline on Thursday, falling 9.38 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 965. The stock pared some losses but still settled 7.69 per cent lower at Rs 983 on BSE.

Advertisement

Related Articles

At Thursday's closing price, PB Fintech shares have fallen 47.99 per cent over the past six trading sessions.

The stock is now trading close to its IPO issue price of Rs 980. PB Fintech made its stock market debut five years earlier in November 2021.

BSE and NSE have placed PB Fintech under the short-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework. Exchanges use the short-term and long-term ASM frameworks to alert investors to unusual price movements and heightened volatility.

The recent slump comes after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) released its consultation paper on commissions, Expenses of Management (EoM) and distribution reforms.

The proposed changes could have a bearing on the commission structure for insurance distributors across products.

Advertisement

The Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI) has raised concerns over the Irdai's proposed reforms to insurance distribution, warning that tighter commission caps and lower expense limits could affect policyholders, employment and insurance growth.

At the centre of the association's concerns are more than 30 proposed commission caps across insurance products and distribution channels, along with a proposed one-third reduction in insurers’ overall expense limit.

IBAI said the proposals could disadvantage customers who voluntarily appoint brokers to compare insurance products, negotiate coverage and assist with claims.

Separately, the company issued a clarification over the stock price movement, stating: "We clarify that the paper is currently at a consultation stage and represents proposed policy changes open for public and stakeholder feedback. It does not constitute a final regulatory order or directive."

Advertisement

The firm also said, "However, the Company, along with other industry stakeholders, is actively evaluating the comprehensive impact of these proposed changes and remains committed to constructive engagement with the IRDAI. We will be submitting detailed feedback and representations to the IRDAI and relevant authorities during the stipulated consultation timeline."

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said the proposed Irdai norms on commissions could be negative for companies such as PB Fintech. He added that investors with a medium- to short-term view should consider selling on a rise.

From a technical standpoint, Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, suggested that the counter is appearing weak on charts.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 1, 2026 5:25 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more