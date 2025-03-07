US Visa, Green card process tightens: Indian applicants may be soon required to share their social media details

Indian nationals applying for a US green card may soon have to provide their social media handles as part of their immigration applications. In a notice dated March 5, 2025, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced plans to collect this information from over 3.5 million immigrants annually, including Indians seeking green cards, citizenship, and other benefits, according to Federal Registrar.

The proposal is part of Executive Order 14161, signed by President Trump in January 2025, which aims to tighten immigration screening. Under the new rule, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will require applicants to list their social media handles on nine key immigration forms. While passwords won’t be required, the information will be used to verify identities and assess national security risks.

Impact on Indian Applicants

For Indian immigrants—especially STEM professionals, H-1B aspirants, and EB-5 investors—the new rule could bring increased scrutiny. Immigration experts warn that even casual online interactions might be reviewed.

“Online behaviour will be under the microscope, with authorities potentially reviewing posts, comments, and interactions that may seem harmless but could raise flags,” said Varun Singh, MD, XIPHIAS Immigration to daily- Business Standard.

How Indian Applicants Can Prepare

To minimize risks, immigration experts suggested the daily:

Reviewing social media history : Deleting or adjusting posts that might be viewed as controversial.

What’s Next?

The public has 60 days to submit feedback before DHS finalizes the rule. If approved, Indian green card seekers will need to carefully manage their online presence before applying.