US visa social media screening mandatory: India responds, says visa decisions must be 'merit-based'

India on Thursday urged that all visa applications by Indian nationals be assessed strictly on merit, reacting to recent U.S. directives requiring applicants to disclose their social media handles from the past five years.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) made the remarks shortly after the U.S. Embassy in India reiterated that omitting social media information could lead to visa denials and potential ineligibility for future applications.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Addressing the matter at the weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “Visa, and immigration matters pertain to sovereign functions of any country. But, we have seen the guidelines issued by the US Embassy, providing details of social media identifiers in visa applications. But it is our belief that all visa applications of Indian nationals should be treated on the basis of merit. We remain engaged with the US side on all mobility issues and consular issues to ensure that the legitimate interests of Indian nationals are safeguarded.”

#WATCH | Delhi | On guidelines regarding visa issues in US, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "... Visa, and immigration matters pertain to sovereign functions of any country. But, we have seen the guidelines issued by the US Embassy, providing details of social media… pic.twitter.com/A3UBsT1shO — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2025

The U.S. Embassy earlier clarified that the requirement applies to applicants filling out the DS-160 visa form and includes F, M, and J visa categories. In a statement, the embassy noted, “Effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J non-immigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to public to facilitate vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States under U.S. law.”

Advertisement

On June 24, the embassy also reminded applicants of heightened immigration enforcement: “The United States has increased enforcement of immigration laws and removal of illegal aliens… Those who enter the United States illegally will face jail time and deportation.”

The scrutiny stems from enhanced vetting protocols under President Donald Trump’s immigration policy framework, which includes both social media monitoring and stricter legal consequences for violations.