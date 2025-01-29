US' visa walls, Canada’s rift: France can announce easy visas for Indian students during PM's Feb visit

France is preparing to roll out easier visa and work permits to attract Indian students, positioning itself as a top destination for higher education amid tightening US immigration policies and India’s diplomatic tension with Canada.

“The French government is convinced that attracting Indian students is a good opportunity for France,” said Isabelle Huault, President of Emlyon Business School, in an interview with Deccan Herald. She indicated that new measures could be announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France next month.

PM Modi is set to meet French President Emmanuel Macron on February 10-11, where they will co-chair the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit. Bilateral talks are expected to cover academic collaboration, with a potential announcement on streamlined visa rules and work permits for Indian students.

France has already laid the groundwork for its student outreach. In 2018, it signed an agreement with India for mutual recognition of degrees and has since expanded English-language programs. Macron’s administration has also set a clear target—30,000 Indian students in France by 2030, triple the current number.

“I believe this target is achievable given the growth of Indian students coming to France over the past year. This needs to be sustained with more scholarships and research grants, as well as more French institutions offering English programs,” Huault said.

For many Indian students, France is emerging as a viable alternative to traditional destinations like the US, UK, Australia, and Canada. Huault pointed out that France, along with Germany and Italy, is increasingly competing for international talent.

The push comes at a time when Indian students are struggling with restrictive US visa policies under Donald Trump’s administration and strained diplomatic ties between India and Canada. “Macron and Modi are friends that facilitate cooperation and collaboration. This is not the case with India and Canada, for example,” Huault noted.

Currently, about 10,000 Indian students are in France, according to the Indian Embassy’s data. The growing number reflects a shift in preferences as European universities make their offerings more accessible.

Beyond education, India and France have deep economic ties. French companies have invested $10.76 billion in India between April 2000 and September 2023, solidifying the strategic relationship between the two nations.