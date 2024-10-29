US warns this nation of significant visa restrictions; Here's why

In a stern warning issued to Ghana ahead of its general elections, the US State Department has stated that anyone who undermines the power of democracy in the country and causes any problems in the polling system might end up facing significant US visa restrictions.

People who are targeting and trying to alter the democratic process in any manner will be facing the consequences of this measure, stated Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, according to the Associated Press.

Ghana is set to hold its 9th general elections on December 7. The nation is known for its model of peace and transparent election, but this year, allegations have been raised against the electoral system due to alleged fault lines in the voter registry.

Last month, Ghana’s largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), organised nationwide protests demanding a thorough audit of the voter registration list. The NDC alleged that numerous unauthorised transfers and deletions of voter names had been uncovered, according to reports from AP.

Incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo, after serving two terms, is set to step down. The upcoming election will feature former President John Dramani Mahama of the NDC competing against Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party.

This situation mirrors a similar action taken by the US State Department last year before Nigeria’s general election, during which visa restrictions were placed on individuals deemed responsible for undermining democracy in Nigeria.