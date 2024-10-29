scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
NRI
Visa
US warns this nation of significant visa restrictions; Here's why

Feedback

US warns this nation of significant visa restrictions; Here's why

This situation mirrors a similar action taken by the US State Department last year before Nigeria’s general election

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
SUMMARY
  • NDC protests over alleged voter registry issues.
  • Ghana's 9th general elections scheduled for December 7.
  • Former President Mahama to contest against VP Bawumia in elections

In a stern warning issued to Ghana ahead of its general elections, the US State Department has stated that anyone who undermines the power of democracy in the country and causes any problems in the polling system might end up facing significant US visa restrictions.

People who are targeting and trying to alter the democratic process in any manner will be facing the consequences of this measure, stated Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, according to the Associated Press.

Ghana is set to hold its 9th general elections on December 7. The nation is known for its model of peace and transparent election, but this year, allegations have been raised against the electoral system due to alleged fault lines in the voter registry.

Last month, Ghana’s largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), organised nationwide protests demanding a thorough audit of the voter registration list. The NDC alleged that numerous unauthorised transfers and deletions of voter names had been uncovered, according to reports from AP.

Incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo, after serving two terms, is set to step down. The upcoming election will feature former President John Dramani Mahama of the NDC competing against Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party.

This situation mirrors a similar action taken by the US State Department last year before Nigeria’s general election, during which visa restrictions were placed on individuals deemed responsible for undermining democracy in Nigeria.

Published on: Oct 29, 2024, 2:34 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement