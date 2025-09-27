USCIS' new warning to Green Card applicants: Properly complete I-485 or face setbacks 

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has issued a fresh reminder to applicants filing for permanent residency, warning that errors on Form I-485, the key green card application, could result in rejection or processing delays.

In its latest post on X, USCIS said: “Applicants MUST properly complete Form I-485 per the form instructions. We highlight the public charge inadmissibility section in Part 9 of Form I-485, as some applicants have failed to fully respond to all required questions. Failure to comply may result in rejection or delays.”

Form I-485, formally known as the “Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status,” is the official mechanism for individuals already present in the United States to apply for lawful permanent resident status, commonly referred to as a green card. The form is used across categories, including family-based petitions, employment sponsorship, asylum, and other humanitarian or special immigrant pathways.

Approval of the I-485 marks a critical milestone: issuance of a green card and the granting of lawful permanent residency. Each family member applying must submit a separate form, and applicants must remain physically present in the U.S. during the process. Supporting documentation, such as proof of legal entry, a birth certificate, and medical examination records, is also required.

Filing typically follows approval of other petitions like Form I-130 (family-based) or Form I-140 (employment-based), and processing times can stretch from several months to over a year. Immigration lawyers emphasise that the form’s complexity makes full compliance with instructions essential, particularly in sections like Part 9, which USCIS has now flagged as a recurring issue.