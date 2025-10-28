USCIS rolls out new US citizenship civics test; 2020 format returns with tweaks

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced the implementation of a new 2025 Naturalisation Civics Test, bringing back the 2020 test format with updates to strengthen civic knowledge standards for aspiring U.S. citizens.

The revised test will apply only to naturalisation applications filed on or after October 20, 2025, according to a Federal Register notice published on September 18. Applications submitted earlier will continue to be evaluated under the 2008 version during the transition period.

Expanded question pool and scoring

The 2025 test expands the question bank to 128 items, doubling the number of interview questions from 10 to 20. Applicants must answer 12 correctly to pass, up from 6 in the previous format.

USCIS noted that about 75% of the questions come from the 2008 test, while 25% are new or revised, removing certain outdated items. The test remains oral, without multiple-choice answers.

To streamline the process, officers will now stop once an applicant answers 12 correctly (pass) or 9 incorrectly (fail), a key procedural shift from the 2020 test, where all 20 questions had to be asked regardless of outcome.

Who gets special consideration?

Under Section 312(b)(3) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, applicants aged 65 or older who have been lawful permanent residents for at least 20 years can continue taking a simplified version of the civics test, 10 questions drawn from a smaller pool of 20, with a passing score of 6.

Policy roots and political context

The reintroduction of the 2020-style test aligns with President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14161, issued on January 20, 2025, directing the Department of Homeland Security to review immigration programs for their effectiveness in promoting assimilation, civic preparedness, and attachment to American principles.

The 2020 version of the test had previously been in effect from December 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021, before it was replaced by the 2008 test under the Biden administration. The new rollout marks the first major policy reversal in the naturalisation process under Trump’s current term.

USCIS: Citizenship is the ‘most meaningful immigration benefit’

In its notice, USCIS reiterated that U.S. citizenship “is the most meaningful immigration benefit the country offers,” conferring essential rights and responsibilities, from voting and jury service to defending the Constitution.

The agency also confirmed that this is “the first step in a multi-phase update” to modernise citizenship standards, with additional revisions expected in the coming months.

English test unchanged for now

The English-language component, covering reading, writing, and speaking proficiency, remains unchanged for all applicants.

USCIS has released updated study materials and urged applicants to verify which version of the test applies based on their application filing date.