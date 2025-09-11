Visa reform in Thailand: 17 Non-Immigrant categories now reduced to seven

Thailand has overhauled its Non-Immigrant visa system, reducing the number of categories from 17 to seven, effective August 31, 2025. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through its Department of Consular Affairs, said the restructuring is aimed at simplifying the framework, removing duplication, and making applications easier to process, according to Fragomen.

Officials stressed that the change is administrative, not a shift in policy. Eligibility rules and applicant rights remain unchanged, but existing categories have been consolidated into broader groups. Applications must now be filed under one of seven labels: F (Official); B (Business), merging B, B-A, IM, IB and EX; ED (Education), combining ED, ED-A, R, R-A and RS; M (Mass Media); O (Others), merging O, O-A and O-X; L-A (Labour); or O L-A.

The ministry said the restructuring is designed to reduce complexity in a system that had multiple overlapping classifications. By consolidating related categories, authorities expect to create a clearer, more efficient process for foreign nationals applying for entry to Thailand under Non-Immigrant visas.