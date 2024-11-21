Wealthy Americans planning to leave US? This is what their increasing search for Golden Visas indicate

In the wake of Donald Trump's decisive victory in the recent US presidential elections, a notable surge in interest in golden visa programs has emerged among affluent Americans. These programs offer foreign citizenship or residency in exchange for significant investments.

According to a CNN report, Henley & Partners, a leading firm in citizenship by investment, recorded a staggering 400 percent increase in inquiries from U.S. citizens during the election week. Dominic Volek, head of private clients at the firm, described this trend as a strategy for “optionality,” likening it to an “insurance policy.” Most applicants are seeking backup plans rather than permanent relocation.

European countries remain the top destinations for those pursuing golden visas. Portugal’s Golden Residence Permit Programme is particularly favoured for its affordability and expedited path to EU citizenship, allowing residency with a minimum investment of €250,000 in cultural heritage and citizenship eligibility after five years.

The ultra-wealthy are drawn to Malta and Austria for their golden visa offerings. Malta provides immediate citizenship for a non-refundable payment of €600,000, along with additional investments in real estate and charitable contributions. In contrast, Austria requires a minimum investment of €3.5 million, typically in local businesses, for citizenship.

Historically, golden visa programs have attracted individuals from politically unstable regions. However, demand from U.S. citizens surged during the pandemic as travel restrictions affected affluent families, according to Volek.

While these programs primarily appeal to the wealthy, many ordinary Americans are also contemplating relocation, motivated by safety concerns rather than luxury. Flannery Foster, an American residing in Spain who assists others with relocation, shared that she frequently encounters individuals facing life-threatening situations, including women, Black individuals, and LGBTQ+ families.

Many of these individuals wish to retain their US citizenship, with Foster noting, “There’s a sense of, ‘I’m leaving because I have to, but I want to make sure my vote still counts.’”

Meanwhile, earlier, a significant number of US citizens were also reportedly exploring the possibility of relocating to Canada following the re-election of Donald Trump, as evidenced by a notable increase in searches for Canadian visas, according to a report by The US Mirror.