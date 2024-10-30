What will happen to Indian Students, professionals in US if Donald Trump wins the elections?

As the United States prepares to elect a new president in less than a week, immigration remains a critical topic, particularly for immigrant communities, including Indian Americans. Concerns are rising among these foreign groups about the potential implications of former President Donald Trump's re-election.

Russell A. Stamets, a partner at Circle of Counsels, a Delhi-based law firm, expressed deep apprehension regarding a Trump presidency. "Indians should fear a Trump presidency on many levels," he stated, emphasising Trump's overt hostility toward immigrants, particularly those who are non-white, reported Business Standard.

Trump's endorsement of Project 2025, a Conservative initiative proposing sweeping changes to governance and immigration, has intensified fears within diaspora communities. The former president has vowed to enact what he describes as the "largest" deportation operation in US history, targeting undocumented immigrants.

Widespread concerns among Indian immigrants

The Indian-American community, consisting of over 5.4 million individuals, plays an essential role in building US economy. Advocacy groups supporting immigration reform highlight that Trump’s proposed changes—especially the elimination of birthright citizenship—may encounter legal challenges, as it likely contradicts the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution.

What is Kamala Harris' approach?

In contrast, Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, has prioritised the need for comprehensive immigration reform. During a recent rally, Harris criticised the current immigration system as "broken" and called for legislative action to address illegal immigration.

Trump has not hesitated to criticize Harris, labelling her immigration policies as damaging. "Her policy of importing migrant gangs is a crime against our country," he alleged at a campaign rally.

Impact on legal immigration

Neera Tanden, a domestic policy adviser to President Joe Biden, has condemned groups advocating for restrictions on legal migration from Asia. "There's been a lot of focus on securing the border, but there's a clear difference in how leaders view legal immigration," Tanden stated, emphasising concerns about limitations specifically targeting Asian immigrants.

Tanden also pointed out Trump’s previous efforts to curb legal immigration from India, which faced opposition in Congress during his first term.

Broader consequences for Indian professionals

The United States remains a prime destination for Indian students and professionals, with over 140,000 student visas issued to Indians in 2023, establishing India as the largest source of international students in the US Consequent changes in immigration policies could directly affect this demographic.

Research indicates that Indian professionals working in the US can earn significantly higher salaries than those in India, with some earning close to Rs 1 crore annually, as compared to annual salaries ranging from Rs 300,000 to Rs 800,000 in India.

