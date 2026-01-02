MOIL shares in focus today on price revision of products in new year

Shares of MOIL Ltd are in focus today after the company revised the prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products for January 2026 and the ongoing quarter. MOIL stock ended 0.34% lower at Rs 367.25 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 367.27. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 7473 crore.

The new prices became effective from Thursday, January 1.

The rates of all ferro grades of manganese ore with minimum 44% and above manganese content as well as below 44% content have been raised by 3%, each, from the previous year.

The prices of SMGR (minimum 30%) and fines grades have been increased by 5%, while the rates of SMGR (minimum 25%) grades have been decreased by 5%. On the other hand, the prices of SMGR (minimum 20%) grades have been reduced by 10% from the previous year, MOIL said.

Metal Mandi Fines prices have been raised by 10% from last year as well.

The basic price of Rs 1.95 lakh PMT of electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD) has been reduced by Rs 5,000 PMT to Rs 1.9 lakh, MOIL added.