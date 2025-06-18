'When you come to America, behave like a...': Schwarzenegger's polite warning to immigrants in US

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger stirred debate, urging immigrants in the US to “do things legal” and act like “guests.” While praising the country’s immigrant legacy, Schwarzenegger emphasised the importance of lawful conduct and giving back to American society during an appearance on The View on Tuesday.

“I just think the world of the great history that we have with immigrants in America,” Schwarzenegger said, “but the key thing also is at the same time, that we’ve got to do things legal. That is the most important thing.”

Advertisement

He added, “When you come to America, you’re a guest, and you have to behave like a guest… rather than committing a crime, or being abusive or something like that, so that doesn’t really work in this country.”

The former governor was also asked whether he would have deployed the National Guard amid current ICE operations in Los Angeles. While he did not give a direct answer, Schwarzenegger emphasised the civic duty of immigrants, “You have a responsibility as an immigrant to give back to America… Give something back to after-school programs, Special Olympics, or whatever it is, make this a better place.”

Co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin challenged Schwarzenegger’s framing. Goldberg stated that “90% of the people who come here are trying to do the right thing,” while Hostin pointed out that immigrants are “less likely to commit crimes” than native-born citizens.

Advertisement

Schwarzenegger used the platform to again push for bipartisan immigration reform.“All of this is happening because we don’t have immigration reform,” he said. “Democrats and Republicans have to come together and solve this issue if they really want to be public servants.”