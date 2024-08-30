Why EB-5 visa is a better choice to F-1 visa for Indian students wishing to study in US?

As international students, particularly from India, increasingly set their sights on the United States for higher education, the complexities of the visa application process have become more pronounced.

While the F-1 student visa has traditionally been the go-to option for those seeking to study in the US, its increasing challenges such as high rejection rates, limited work opportunities, post-graduation uncertainties, and travel restrictions, make the EB-5 visa a more appealing option.

Here’s a closer look at why the EB-5 visa may be better for aspiring students.

1. Direct path to permanent residency

One of the most significant advantages of the EB-5 visa is its straightforward pathway to permanent residency in the US.

Unlike the F-1 visa, which is temporary and tied to the duration of a student’s studies, the EB-5 visa allows individuals to secure a green card through investment in the US economy. This stability is crucial for long-term planning and alleviates the uncertainties associated with student visas.

2. Greater work flexibility

F-1 visa holders face strict limitations on employment. They are generally restricted to on-campus jobs and can only work up to 20 hours per week during the academic term.

In contrast, the EB-5 visa provides holders with an Employment Authorisation Document (EAD), allowing them to work for any employer without the restrictions imposed on F-1 visa holders.

This flexibility is particularly beneficial for students seeking relevant work experience through internships or part-time jobs during their studies.

3. Freedom of travel

Travelling internationally while on an F-1 visa can be risky, as re-entry into the US is not guaranteed. Issues with maintaining student status or changes in immigration policies can complicate matters.

The EB-5 visa, however, allows for unrestricted travel, enabling holders and their families to move freely in and out of the US without the fear of being denied re-entry.

4. Financial benefits: In-state tuition rates

Another often-overlooked advantage of the EB-5 visa is the eligibility for in-state tuition rates at public universities. F-1 visa holders typically pay out-of-state tuition, which can be significantly higher.

In contrast, green card holders, including those with an EB-5 visa, can access in-state tuition rates in many states, resulting in substantial cost savings throughout their education.

5. Concurrent filing for adjustment of status

The EB-5 program offers the option for concurrent filing of Adjustment of Status (AOS), allowing students to remain in the US legally while their green card application is processed. This process also enables them to obtain interim benefits such as an EAD and Advance Parole, further enhancing their stability and opportunities in the US.