Work in Germany, get PR in 21 months: How the EU Blue Card works for non-EU professionals

A German job offer, a recognised qualification and a salary that clears the prescribed threshold can open one of the country’s fastest routes to long-term settlement.

Germany’s EU Blue Card allows qualified professionals from outside the European Union to live and work in the country. Beyond access to the German labour market, it offers easier family reunification and the possibility of securing permanent residence in as little as 21 months.

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The permit can also form part of a longer route towards German citizenship, although naturalisation is governed by separate eligibility requirements.

What is the EU Blue Card?

The EU Blue Card is a temporary residence permit for highly qualified workers from non-EU countries.

Applicants must generally have a specific job offer from a German employer. The position must be considered qualified employment and should correspond to the applicant’s academic or professional background.

The employment contract or binding job offer must be valid for at least six months.

The permit is generally issued for up to four years. When the employment contract is for a shorter period, the Blue Card is usually issued for the contract duration plus three months.

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Who can qualify?

Applicants generally need one of the following:

A German university degree

A foreign academic qualification comparable to a German degree

A recognised tertiary-level qualification requiring at least three years of study or training

The proposed position must match the applicant’s qualifications. Those entering regulated professions, such as certain healthcare occupations, must also have the required professional licence or a clear prospect of obtaining it.

Certain IT professionals can qualify without a formal university degree. They must have a qualifying German job offer and prove at least three years of relevant IT experience gained within the previous seven years at a level comparable to university education.

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Salary thresholds for 2026

For most occupations, the applicant must earn a gross annual salary of at least €50,700 in 2026.

A lower threshold of €45,934.20 applies to recognised shortage occupations, subject to approval from Germany’s Federal Employment Agency.

These occupations include several roles in:

Information technology

Science, technology, engineering and mathematics

Medicine, nursing and midwifery

Teaching and education

Architecture and planning

Management in selected sectors

The lower threshold is also available to professionals who completed their latest degree or equivalent qualification less than three years ago. For these recent graduates, it can apply to entry-level positions across professions, with Federal Employment Agency approval.

Eligible IT specialists without formal degrees may also use the lower threshold.

How to apply

Most applicants living outside Germany must apply for the appropriate employment visa before travelling. Applications may be filed through Germany’s online Consular Services Portal or through the responsible German embassy or consulate.

After entering Germany, the applicant must complete the residence process with the local Foreigners Office, known as the Ausländerbehörde.

Applicants will generally need to provide:

A valid passport

A German employment contract or binding offer Advertisement

Evidence of the salary offered

Proof of recognised qualifications

Health insurance details

Professional approval where the occupation is regulated

Document requirements and processing times can differ depending on the applicant’s nationality, profession and the authority handling the case.

Who can apply after entering Germany?

Citizens of Australia, Canada, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States can enter Germany without first obtaining an employment visa.

They must apply for the EU Blue Card at the responsible Foreigners Office after arrival and within the prescribed period. They cannot begin working until the required residence permit has been issued.

People already legally residing in Germany under another residence title may also apply through their local immigration authority.

Permanent residence after 21 or 27 months

The EU Blue Card provides a faster route to permanent residence than many other employment permits.

A holder can qualify for a settlement permit after 27 months of eligible employment and pension contributions if they have basic German-language ability.

The waiting period falls to 21 months for applicants who demonstrate German proficiency at the B1 level.

Applicants must also meet other conditions, including secure income, suitable accommodation and basic knowledge of Germany’s legal and social system.

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Family reunification and employment rights

The programme offers simplified rules for bringing eligible family members to Germany.

A spouse joining an EU Blue Card holder is generally not required to prove German-language knowledge before arriving. Spouses can also receive unrestricted permission to work.

Cardholders gain access to Germany’s social-security framework, including statutory health insurance, pension contributions and unemployment protection, depending on their employment and insurance arrangements.

They can also travel within the Schengen Area for short stays, subject to the standard limits governing residence-permit holders.