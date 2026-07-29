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₹8,862 crore in tolls! This state emerged as India's biggest highway toll revenue generator

₹8,862 crore in tolls! This state emerged as India's biggest highway toll revenue generator

Overall, toll collections on National Highways and Expressways continued to grow, rising from ₹61,408.15 crore in 2024-25 to ₹68,483 crore in user fee collections during 2025-26

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Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 6:55 PM IST
₹8,862 crore in tolls! This state emerged as India's biggest highway toll revenue generatorRajasthan ranked second with ₹7,317.51 crore, followed by Maharashtra (₹7,053.71 crore) and Gujarat (₹6,352.38 crore)

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as India's largest highway toll revenue generator, collecting ₹8,862.12 crore in user fees from National Highways and Expressways during 2025-26, according to data shared by the Centre in Parliament.

The figures, furnished by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, show that Uttar Pradesh outpaced traditionally high-performing states such as Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat in toll collections.

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Rajasthan ranked second with ₹7,317.51 crore, followed by Maharashtra (₹7,053.71 crore) and Gujarat (₹6,352.38 crore). Karnataka rounded off the top five with collections of ₹4,779.37 crore.

The surge in Uttar Pradesh's toll revenue comes amid rapid expansion of its National Highway and expressway network. The state also has the second-highest number of operational toll plazas in the country at 141, behind only Rajasthan's 172.

Overall, toll collections on National Highways and Expressways continued their upward trajectory, rising from ₹61,408.15 crore in 2024-25 to ₹70,278.18 crore in 2025-26. The figure includes ₹1,795.18 crore collected through the Annual Pass scheme introduced for private vehicles.

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According to the data, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan also recorded robust toll collections, reflecting continued growth in highway traffic and the expansion of the country's road infrastructure.

Uttar Pradesh's rise comes amid a significant expansion of its highway network over the past few years. The state currently has 141 operational toll plazas, the second-highest in the country after Rajasthan, which has 172. Maharashtra has 105 toll plazas, while Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka have 98 and 68, respectively.

Overall, toll collections on National Highways and Expressways continued to grow, rising from ₹61,408.15 crore in 2024-25 to ₹68,483 crore in user fee collections during 2025-26. Including ₹1,795.18 crore generated through the Annual Pass scheme introduced for private vehicles, the government's total toll receipts stood at a record ₹70,278.18 crore during the year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani

Chetan Bhutani is a New Delhi-based economic policy journalist with ten years of experience in reporting and breaking stories about economic policy pertaining to India's infrastructure and financial sector, including highways, finance, railways, shipping, telecom, petroleum, and natural gas and currently works as an Associate Editor for Business Today TV. He is a journalist who works across multiple platforms and languages and offers in-depth coverage of the auto industry, regulations, new products, and reviews. Also, he has extensively reported about the actions taken by investigative authorities in relation to corporate and bank frauds as well as significant insolvency cases. Bhutani keeps a tight eye on all aspects of the government's public policies, from their creation to their implementation. In addition to his job, Chetan enjoys scheduling official appointments, travelling, going on road trips, playing cricket, and squash. Also, he is passionate about addressing climate change and road safety. He is a public policy enthusiast and has a master's degree in Public Administration.

Published on: Jul 29, 2026 6:55 PM IST
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