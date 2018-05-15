Geeks immune to the poll outcome, others seek systemic changes

"The IT sector and its growth is political party agnostic. In fact, some perceive the BJP as more industry-friendly, so maybe the change is for the better," says a senior IT professional not wanting to be identified. But what about the failing infrastructure and you are told, "It is a pan-India problem, and at the end of the day, no political party is dramatically different from the other. BJP was in power in Karnataka earlier also."

Geeks apparently believe that a state government has hardly any influence on their sector and it was partly clear from their poor turnout at the polling stations. Boomanahalli, the region that houses the IT hubs, including the Electronic City, Whitefield and Sarjapur in Bengaluru, and where many IT professionals stay, had a little over 50 per cent turnout in the final count. However, the election outcome has raised new questions. One academician, who has been a diligent voter every time, is not sure to what extent Karnataka needed a change in government. He and many others in the industry raised new questions and felt a change would only matter if systemic changes are brought about. How equipped the BJP is at this needs to be watched.

The poll outcome also seemed to have raised questions about the priorities for the politicians: Did voters want more than Indira canteens and talks on food security? Do voters reject freebies and instead, want performance and job creation? Should there now be an end to the minority card propaganda? Going by the BJP track record in the state, does the new set-up mean better governance and better vision on development?

All of these are some of the unanswered questions that are now being raised. However, all did seem to agree that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pitch to the voters in the state seems to have paid off. One such instance was his recent visit to London where he tried to reach out to the Lingayat vote base when he garlanded the portrait of Basaveshwara or Basava, the 12th-century philosopher, statesman and poet. That apart, one of the voters had earlier reminded us that "the Prime Minister had held as many as 17 shows this time, more than the 12-odd planned originally apart from the active participation of the BJP President Amit Shah this time".

One business leader of the state, not sure of the likely poll outcome, had earlier told Business Today that "there is no anti-incumbency wave this time". But then, as is apparent from the results, people want things to be different and sadly, change is a relative term. It could just be limited to the change of government or about the difference in execution or about creating a much deeper and profound impact on people and their lives for the better.