Collective philanthropy model takes root in education

E Kumar Sharma | New Delhi
The recent announcement in Mumbai about establishing Krea University in Andhra Pradesh has greater significance than just another liberal arts and sciences institution coming up in India.

 
 

On October 20th the ministry of chemicals and fertilizers issued a press note in what seems an attempt to allay industry fears on the issue of price controls.
But then, there are few questions that need to be addressed to ensure the move leads to maximum benefit for the patients.
