Chitterati by Chitra Narayanan

A DM from the PM

Chitra Narayanan

When the Prime Minister of India spams the nation on the first anniversary of his government.

 
 

AAP's experiments with democracy

Pssst - Marketers are changing your habits!

Now, Myntra and Flipkart are taking it to the next level. They are closing down their mobile sites, forcing you to install apps and buy only through them.
Trash talk in the city of the Broom

As garbage is thrown on the roads of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP may well take some lessons from history.
The Death of Taste

Companies need to entrust experienced people with their social media accounts to ensure that their reputation is polished, not tarnished.
Facebook shows us the future

