When the Prime Minister of India spams the nation on the first anniversary of his government.
Now, Myntra and Flipkart are taking it to the next level. They are closing down their mobile sites, forcing you to install apps and buy only through them.
As garbage is thrown on the roads of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP may well take some lessons from history.
Companies need to entrust experienced people with their social media accounts to ensure that their reputation is polished, not tarnished.
