Five essential features your travel insurance must include 

In today’s increasingly globalised world, travel whether for business, education, leisure, or employment has become a way of life. While it offers enriching experiences and endless possibilities, international travel also brings certain uncertainties. Navigating new environments, healthcare systems, and logistical hurdles requires thoughtful preparation. A well-structured travel insurance policy serves as your financial safety net, empowering you to explore the world with confidence.

Here are five essential features that every travel insurance plan must include to provide complete peace of mind on your journeys:

1. Comprehensive Medical Coverage Including Pre-existing Conditions

Healthcare costs can be exceptionally high in countries like the U.S., Europe, or Australia. A robust policy should include coverage for inpatient and outpatient treatments, emergency medical evacuation, and repatriation. Additionally, if you have existing health conditions such as hypertension or diabetes, it is crucial to select a plan that includes pre-existing condition coverage or offers a waiver. This ensures you are protected throughout your trip without compromising on care.

2. Personal Accident and Disability Benefits

Travel often involves adventure whether it is a trek through the mountains or a sky trip in the Alps. Accidents can occur at any time, and the right insurance plan should provide coverage for accidental death or permanent disability. If your itinerary includes high-risk activities such as scuba diving, paragliding, or hiking, make sure your plan includes adventure sports cover or offers suitable riders.

3. Protection for Baggage, Belongings, and Documents

Lost luggage or misplaced documents can disrupt even the best-planned trip. A dependable travel insurance policy provides reimbursement for baggage delays or losses and covers the cost of replacing essential items such as passports, visas, and personal belongings. This coverage ensures your trip continues smoothly, without undue stress or financial strain.

4. Coverage for Trip Cancellations, Delays, and Interruptions

Unforeseen events whether due to illness, adverse weather, or flight disruptions can alter your plans. An ideal policy compensates for non-refundable bookings and additional expenses arising from such delays. Look for policies that clearly state covered reasons and consider optional add-ons like "cancel for any reason" coverage for enhanced flexibility.

5. 24/7 Global Assistance and Support

The hallmark of a truly dependable insurance provider is the ability to help you anytime, anywhere. Ensure your policy includes round-the-clock helplines, multilingual support, emergency cash advance options, legal assistance, and help with lost document re-issuance. This kind of dependable support transforms a stressful situation into a manageable one.

Travel insurance is not just a precaution it is a critical component of responsible travel planning. It safeguards not only your health and financial well-being but also your experiences. Before you embark on your next journey, take a moment to review your insurance policy and confirm it includes these five essential protections. That one step can turn a potential disruption into a well-handled situation, allowing you to focus on what truly matters — creating memories that last a lifetime.

(Views are personal; author is Chief Executive Officer {CEO} at Reliance General Insurance)