BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- REBRAIN OR ROT
- THE RISE OF BITCOIN
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
The proposed data protection legislation should have clear guidelines on the manner of obtaining consent, requirement to notify an individual in case of data breach.
As and when a new corporate fraud becomes 'Breaking News' the voices start again about the importance of corporate governance especially within family businesses.
As and when a new corporate fraud becomes 'Breaking News' the voices start again about the importance of corporate governance especially within family businesses.
Robo-advisors have taken the investment management industry by storm and their meteoric growth seems unstoppable.
In a landmark ruling last August, the Right to Privacy became the seventh Fundamental Right guaranteed by the Constitution of India.
As the 12 big cases referred under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to the National Companies Law Tribunal (NCLT) approach the 180 day deadline for resolution
This string of vulnerabilities is indicative of a trend of lax cyber security for state-administered databases.
Luxury retailers have realized that India is one of the world's most vibrant, diverse and challenging markets for brands that want to capture this market.
Real estate may not have got its long-deserved 'industry' status, however, it always makes its prominent presence felt in the Budget speech.
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces