Fineprint Exclusive Columns Indian Judiciary Business Today
Home
OPINION
Fineprint by Ranjeev C Dubey

Why India can't afford Rohingya refugees

Ranjeev C Dubey | New Delhi
Why India can't afford Rohingya refugees

George Bush once quipped that India lived in a very dangerous neighbourhood. He failed to add that moral ambiguity was consequently built into its foreign policy. The Rohingya refugee crisis is only the latest example of this inescapable reality.

 
 

Is your mind and body yours? Adhaar, Privacy and body ownership

More

NDTV-ICICI Bank case: What's the inside story?

More

Invisible Elephant in the Court Room

More

Sedition is the new Arranged Marriage

More

Transforming the Judicial Club

More
 
 

Legally Xenophobic

With 3.15 lakh cases awaiting adjudication by Indian courts, we have ourselves a logjam which at current case disposal rates will take 466 years to clear.
More

Rivers with legal rights of a human

Calendar art depicts Ganga Maiya as a beautiful full bodied lady venerated by millions, yet her devotees violate her guiltlessly.
More

Voting For God's Sake

More

My Human and other Animal Rights

More

Persecuting victims: Justice for the emotionally overblown

More
Advertisement