Business Today on latest news in business world
Home
OPINION
Perspective

Ola Foodpanda deal: After all, a customer dropped home late, may need a midnight snack

Goutam Das
Ola Foodpanda deal: After all, a customer dropped home late, may need a midnight snack

The deal has been in the making for a quarter now and underlines what to expect in 2018: More big ticket consolidation as investors look for exits and poorly run firms get kicked out of the system.

 
 

Beginning of the end of WTO

For WTO, there is point to rethink, that continuous two decade of negotiations can go wrong with one adamant member; it is high time to shape up else ship out.
More

RERA and the cleaning up in real estate

The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, which came into force this year, is forcing many developers to revamp their business models
More

Can Tata beat Adani in the renewable battle?

More

View: Why Narendra Modi should retain Suresh Prabhu as India's Railway Minister

The whispers in Lutyen's Delhi suggest that it is almost certain that the Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu might be shifted, if not dropped out of the cabinet.
More

Why Modi's dream of doubling farmers income by 2022 is a daunting task

The agricultural loans of the farmers of Uttar Pradesh have just been waived off. The farmers in Maharashtra too are agitating, demanding a similar waiver.
More

Here's how US rate hike could impact India, emerging markets

More

Fighting cartelisation in pricing of medicines

More
 
 

Moody's upgrades India's rating: A lasting win for Modi government or is it too early to celebrate?

The rating upgrade of India's sovereign rating by Moody's has flared up financial markets. But it's not time yet to cheer. Here's why.
More

Lack of facilities keeping disabled away from higher education and corporate jobs

Clearly, a concerted effort is needed by the government and corporate India to make out educational institutions and workplaces more inclusive.
More

Why you should not invest in endowment plans

The charge structure of endowment plans is not declared by insurance companies upfront
More

Pharma Policy: Right diagnosis, doubtful prescription

More

Digitisation of insurance policies: Scope and future

More

Pulses trade on the agenda for India-Canada talks

More

Why investing in gold bonds is worthwhile

More
Advertisement