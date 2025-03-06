Is No-Cost EMI really free? When should you opt for it? Pros, cons & hidden costs

No-Cost EMI (Equated Monthly Installment) schemes have become increasingly popular in India, offering consumers the allure of purchasing products without bearing additional interest costs. However, it's essential to understand the intricacies of these schemes to determine their true value.

These schemes allow buyers to split their payments into easy monthly installments, especially when purchasing smartphones, electronics, and home appliances, without paying any "extra" interest. But is No-Cost EMI really as beneficial as it seems? Let’s break it down.

Understanding No-Cost EMI

In a traditional EMI arrangement, the total cost comprises the product's price plus interest charged by the lender. Conversely, a No-Cost EMI implies that the consumer pays only the product's original price, distributed over a specified period, without any added interest. While this sounds appealing, the reality often differs.

How No-Cost EMI works

Unlike regular EMI options, where banks charge interest on the loan amount, No-Cost EMI schemes claim to eliminate these charges. However, there’s a catch. Lenders or retailers often recover the interest cost in one of the following ways:

1. Discount adjustment: The retailer offers a discount equivalent to the interest amount and pays it to the bank. For example, if a product costs ₹30,000 and a three-month EMI would normally add ₹1,500 in interest, the retailer sells it for ₹28,500 instead of ₹30,000. However, you miss out on this discount if you choose the EMI option.

2. Processing fees & hidden charges: Some lenders waive the interest but charge a high processing fee, increasing the overall cost.

3. Limited product offers: No-Cost EMI is typically available only on select products or brands, limiting your purchasing choices.

Regulatory perspective

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) addressed the transparency of such schemes in a 2013 circular, stating that the concept of zero percent interest is non-existent. The RBI observed that interest elements are often camouflaged and passed on to customers in the form of processing fees or adjusted product pricing.

How can you evaluate the true cost

To assess the actual benefit of a No-Cost EMI:

Compare prices: Check if the product's price under the No-Cost EMI scheme is higher than its regular price.

Identify additional charges: Inquire about any processing fees or hidden costs associated with the EMI option.

Calculate total outflow: Sum up all payments, including any upfront charges, to determine the total expenditure.

While No-Cost EMI schemes can provide financial flexibility, it's crucial to scrutinize the terms and conditions. By being vigilant about potential hidden charges and understanding the scheme's structure, consumers can make informed decisions that align with their financial well-being.

Should you opt for No-Cost EMI?

No-Cost EMIs can be beneficial if you really need the product and prefer smaller payments. But if a discounted price is available for upfront payment, paying in full might save you more money. Always read the fine print and check for hidden charges before opting for EMI schemes.

