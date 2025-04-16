Mastercard launches co-branded credit cards with Chennai Super Kings for cricket-related benefits

Mastercard has unveiled co-branded credit cards in partnership with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), targeting cricket fans, especially those passionate about the Indian Premier League (IPL). These cards, named CSK Masterworld and CSK Master, are designed to cater to cricket enthusiasts by providing lifestyle and travel perks such as dining discounts and airport lounge access.

Advertisement

Mastercard stated that the collaboration with City Union Bank is exclusive to co-branded credit cards for CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). These cards are CUB CSK Mastercard Platinum credit card, CUB CSK World Mastercard credit card, CUB SRH Mastercard Platinum credit card, and CUB SRH World Mastercard credit card. This initiative marks Mastercard's first set of passion cards in India, as highlighted by Gautam Aggarwal, Division President, South Asia, Mastercard, who remarked on the unifying force of cricket in the country.

The CSK Masterworld and Master credit cards offer a range of lifestyle benefits, including participation in the Mastercard One Dines Free programme, which provides a complimentary main course at leading restaurants across the Asia Pacific.

The Mastercard One Dines Free program offers cardholders a complimentary main course when they dine at top restaurants in major cities across the Asia Pacific region. The Mastercard Culinary Club program offers up to a 30% discount at some of the best restaurants in India. Moreover, this credit card is also eligible for the Mastercard One Night Free program, wherein the cardholder can get a complimentary one-night stay at the partnered hotels and resorts in the Asia Pacific region.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Mastercard Culinary Club programme offers up to a 30% discount at premier Indian restaurants. These cards also include the Mastercard One Night Free programme, enabling cardholders to enjoy a complimentary one-night stay at selected hotels and resorts in the Asia Pacific. Complimentary access to both domestic and international airport lounges is also available, enhancing the travel experience for cardholders.

Additionally, the CSK Masterworld and Master credit cards feature unique cricket-related experiences. Cardholders can enjoy exclusive opportunities such as meet-and-greet sessions, practice sessions with the team, and access to exclusive CSK merchandise.

According to the City Union Bank (CUB) website, the CUB CSK Mastercard Platinum credit card offers an official CSK fan jersey as a welcome gift, subject to a specified spending threshold. In contrast, the CUB CSK World Mastercard credit card provides an original Dhoni No. 7 jersey as a welcome gift without any spending criteria.

Advertisement

Dr N Kamakodi, Managing Director & CEO of City Union Bank, expressed confidence in these exclusive cards, which come with added personal and air accident insurance and secure wallet coverage.

He stated: "We are confident that these exclusive cards, also backed with personal and air accident insurance and secure wallet coverage, will offer unparalleled benefits and peace of mind to our customers. This launch will also strengthen our long-standing association with the passion and spirit of Indian cricket." This strategic partnership aims to enhance the customer experience by merging financial services with the cultural passion for cricket.

Overall, Mastercard's collaboration with City Union Bank and the inclusion of cricket-related offerings in the CSK Masterworld and Master credit cards highlight the brand's commitment to innovating financial products for specific audiences. By tapping into the cricket fervour in India, Mastercard aims to provide an enriched lifestyle experience that resonates with fans while also promoting its credit card services.