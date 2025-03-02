scorecardresearch
No more free tickets: IDFC First, SBI revamp Club Vistara Credit Card perks

No more free tickets: IDFC First, SBI revamp Club Vistara Credit Card perks

The changes come after the Vistara-Air India merger in November 2024, leading to a restructuring of loyalty programmes under Air India's Maharaja Club.

Air India has fully integrated Vistara’s bookings into its platform, so travelers looking to book a Vistara flight are now directed to Air India’s website or app. Air India has fully integrated Vistara’s bookings into its platform, so travelers looking to book a Vistara flight are now directed to Air India’s website or app.

Club Vistara co-branded credit cardholders will soon lose key benefits as IDFC First Bank and SBICards have announced major changes starting the next financial year. IDFC First has confirmed that annual benefits, including milestone ticket vouchers, will be discontinued from March 31. Meanwhile, SBICards will also revise its Club Vistara SBI and Club Vistara SBI PRIME credit cards, effective April 1, 2025.

Key changes for IDFC First Bank customers

No Club Vistara Silver membership
No more complimentary vouchers, including one premium economy ticket voucher and a one-class upgrade voucher
Milestone vouchers discontinued for premium economy tickets
Annual fee waived for card renewals after March 31
Card product to be fully closed by March 31, 2026
Until then, cardholders can continue earning Maharaja points based on their spending.

Key changes for SBICards customers
 

Club Vistara SBI credit card: Economy ticket voucher benefits will end
Club Vistara SBI PRIME Credit Card: No milestone benefits for annual spends of Rs 1.25 lakh, Rs 2.5 lakh, and Rs 5 lakh
Premium economy ticket vouchers discontinued
Renewal fees waived (Rs 1,499 for base card, Rs 2,999 for PRIME card)

Why are these benefits ending?

The changes come after the Vistara-Air India merger in November 2024, leading to a restructuring of loyalty programmes under Air India's Maharaja Club. While IDFC First Bank and SBICards have announced their new policies, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank are yet to confirm adjustments to their co-branded credit cards.

The discontinuation of benefits has significantly impacted the value of these credit cards. IDFC First Bank clarified, “No annual charges will be levied, and no annual benefits will be offered.” This shift has sparked discussions about the future of airline credit card rewards in India.

What’s next?

Air India is expected to launch new co-branded credit cards under its Maharaja Club programme, offering updated benefits and a streamlined customer rewards structure.

As Club Vistara integrates into Maharaja Club, cardholders will continue earning Maharaja Points until March 31, 2026, after which the card will be fully discontinued.

These developments mark a significant transformation in India's airline credit card landscape, with Air India set to redefine loyalty programs for frequent flyers.

Published on: Mar 02, 2025, 5:10 PM IST
