Vikram Credit Card: BoB Financial launches lifetime free card with Rs 20 lakh cover for defence personnel

Bank of Baroda’s subsidiary BOB Financial Solutions Limited (BFSL) has launched Vikram Credit Card, which is dedicated to the Indian defence, paramilitary, and police personnel. In a statement issued on Monday, BFSL said that the focused credit card will support its commitment to address the credit needs of defence personnel who are selflessly guarding us and serving our country.

The exclusive card was launched ahead of the 74th Republic Day celebrations to honour the protectors of our nation for their selfless services and acknowledge their valour and courage for the country.

BFSL already has exclusive cobranded credit cards with the Indian Army (Yoddha), Indian Navy (Varunah), Indian Coast Guard (Rakshamah) and Assam Rifles (The Sentinel). Vikram Credit Card would cover defence, paramilitary, and police personnel.

Vikram Credit Card: Features & Benefits

It is a lifetime-free credit card

It has attractive reward points and activation gift of a complimentary OTT subscription.

It has an accidental death cover of Rs 20 lakh.

1% Fuel Surcharge Waiver

EMI offers

Periodic merchant offers

Other add-on services

Shailendra Singh, MD & CEO, BOB Financial Solutions Limited, said: “We dedicate Vikram credit card to our brave warriors for their unparalleled contribution towards protecting us from uncertainties. This launch on the eve of our 74th Republic Day celebrations makes it more special. Vikram Credit Card means one who is wise, brave, strong as well as victorious. This credit card signifies the same – lets you wisely manage your finances, makes you strong because you have credit available at your convenience and for your urgent needs and gives you a sense of victory in all the savings you make on every purchase.”