Amid rising health crisis, India records surge in heart disease insurance claims

India is witnessing a surge in heart disease-related insurance claims, highlighting a growing health crisis along with escalating financial concerns. According to insurance aggregator Policybazaar.com, heart-related claims have increased from 9-12% in 2019-2020 to 18-20% in 2023-2024, reflecting a growing prevalence of cardiac issues. This trend not only strains individuals financially but also burdens India’s healthcare system.

The average cost per heart-related claim has risen, increasing from ₹4-5 lakhs in 2019-2020 to ₹12-15 lakhs in 2023-2024, signifying a pressing need for adequate insurance coverage. Advanced treatments, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and heart transplants, have similarly experienced price increases, per Policybazaar data. Heart transplants now range from ₹31-52 lakhs, with recent claims nearing ₹50 lakhs, illustrating the financial impact of cardiac conditions.

The data provided by Policybazaar further stated that demographically, 15-20% of claims are now filed by individuals under 40, up from 10-12% in 2020, often due to stress-related lifestyle choices. The 40-60 age group remains the largest segment, accounting for 50-60% of total claims, while claims from those over 60 are declining slightly due to improved disease management efforts, the policy aggregator said.

Moreover, men represent 60-70% of claims, benefiting from better insurance coverage than women. Regionally, North India, driven by factors such as pollution and urban lifestyles, leads in claims, whereas East India sees the lowest share, despite significant heart disease prevalence, it said.

According to a 2023 report by American College of Cardiology, cardiovascular diseases account for approximately 30% of deaths in India, with ischemic heart disease as the primary cause. The report further said that high rates of diabetes and hypertension, compounded by urban lifestyle factors such as poor diet and pollution, contribute to this concerning trend. According to the central government, heart attack deaths in India have risen over the past three years, potentially due to the enduring impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Advancements in diagnostics and recent breakthroughs in cardiac treatment have led to increased detection of heart conditions. Even in cases of deteriorating heart function, we still have options like the ‘artificial heart.’ While cost remains a factor, only nature offers solutions without a price—the rest comes at a cost we must bear,” said Dr Udgeath Dhir, Senior Director & Head, Cardio Thoracic Vascular Surgery & Heart Transplant, Fortis Hospital.

Further, recent data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), showed a substantial (12.5%) increase in heart attack cases in 2022 alone. The NCRB’s latest report on ‘Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India’ stated that 32,457 people died from heart attacks in 2022, up from 28,413 deaths the previous year.

Siddharth Singhal, Head of Health Insurance, Policybazaar emphasised the importance of comprehensive health policies with high coverage and critical illness riders. “Insurers are promoting preventative care and wellness benefits to encourage healthier lifestyles and early detection of health issues. The responsibility remains on individuals and insurers alike to address this growing health crisis effectively,” he said.