HC notice to Delhi Govt on PIL seeking to implement Ayushman Bharat plan

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Delhi government, its health department, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and the Centre on a public interest litigation seeking the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The High Court tagged the petition along with similar health-related matters relating to the National Capital Territory and listed it for hearing on December 11.

On Wednesday, Chief Justice Manmohan had pulled up the Delhi government for not accepting the Centre's plan.

“I am handling the healthcare infrastructure and hospitals (petitions in High Court) and it is in a mess. I am surprised they (Delhi government) are not accepting Centre's aid, they are not accepting the money. Every day I am told there is no money with us (Delhi government). And today, you are refusing Rs 5 lakh for the citizens. I am shocked. I have been saying openly in court (that we are) virtually short of declaring it (Delhi's health department) bankrupt. Your Health Minister and Health Secretary are not talking to each other. In that sort of a mess you are not accepting central aid, your machines are not working,” the Chief Justice had said.

Santosh Kumar Tripathi, advocate appearing for Delhi government, on Wednesday had said that the petition was “misconceived”. Tripathi had opposed the issuance of a notice by the High Court and sought time to respond to the contentions.

Accordingly, the court had asked for the Delhi government's response. However, on Thursday, Delhi government's counsel said that the court could proceed forward by issuing a notice in the case.

The petition had been filed by Harsh Malhotra, a BJP Member of Parliament from East Delhi, and six other BJP leaders. It said that as of October, 33 states and union territories had implemented Ayushman Bharat, which was launched in September 2019.

However, Delhi remains the only union territory where this “necessary, noble, and beneficial health care scheme” has not been implemented. The petition added that this had uniquely deprived the underprivileged beneficiaries of essential health coverage.

The petition said that in the Budget speech for 2020-22, delivered by the then state Finance Minister Manish Sisodia, the Delhi government had announced its commitment to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme. The petition said that the aforesaid clear and unequivocal commitment forming part of the budget of Delhi constitutes a promise made by the government to its residents.

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana was launched as a component of the central government's Ayushman Bharat scheme. The health assurance scheme provides coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation through a network of empanelled health care providers.

In September, the Union Cabinet had approved an expansion of insurance coverage benefits worth Rs 5 lakh for all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, regardless of their socio-economic status. Senior citizens will be issued a unique card under the scheme. Additionally, those aged 70 and above, who are part of families already covered under the scheme, will receive an extra top-up cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per year exclusively for their individual use. The new benefit covering senior citizens aged 70 and above, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 29.